Top Stories: iOS 16.4 Beta, iPhone 15 Rumors, Headset Delay, and More

Apple news and rumors continue to fly about, with this week seeing fresh reports about the iPhone 15 lineup, a rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, and Apple's AR/VR headset.

This week also saw the release of iOS 16.3.1 with some bug fixes and security updates, while Apple started a new round of beta testing with iOS 16.4 and associated releases with some significant changes, so read on below for all the details!

Everything New in iOS 16.4: Emoji Characters, Web Push Notifications, Beta Installation Simplification, and More

More than three weeks after releasing iOS 16.3 and related updates to the public, Apple has finally begun seeding its next set of beta releases for testing. iOS 16.4 includes a number of new features and enhancements such as new emoji characters, web push notification support, updates to the Podcasts app, and more.

In addition to iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, Apple also provided developers with the first beta versions of macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4, and a public release for everyone should come in a month or two.

iPhone 15 Pro Again Rumored to Feature Ultra-Thin Bezels Like Apple Watch

A recent iPhone 15 rumor reiterates the claim that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will include ultra-thin display bezels similar to those seen on recent Apple Watch models. The bezels may also curve down at the edges of the device, although the display itself will remain flat.

iphone 14 pro max deep purple
A fresh set of renders of the alleged iPhone 15 Pro based on a case manufacturer's leak supports the claim of thinner bezels and shows a slightly thinner overall design but with a thicker camera bump. A leaked photo also appears to show the device's USB-C port that will replace Lightning.

15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored to Launch in April as Display Production Begins

We've been hearing for a number of months about a potential 15-inch MacBook Air model, and a recent rumor suggests it may be launching in relatively near future.

MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature
Display analyst Ross Young says Apple's supply chain partners have started production of display panels for the new model, while DigiTimes claims the machine will launch next quarter and include Apple's M2 chip.

Apple Delays Debut of AR/VR Headset Until June

With Apple's internal timeline for debuting its long-rumored AR/VR headset having been pushed back multiple times, it looks like it's been delayed once more. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the company is now planning to show it off for the first time at WWDC in June rather than at an April event.

apple ar headset concept 2
Apple had been planning to give the headset a high-profile unveiling at an April event before giving developers more detailed information at its developers conference, but it now appears the introduction will take place all at once in June due to continued issues with both hardware and software. Apple is reportedly still aiming to have the headset on sale before the end of year.

Apple Releases iOS 16.3.1 With iCloud Fix, Crash Detection Optimizations and More

Ahead of the iOS 16.4 beta release, Apple this week released an iOS 16.3.1 update for all users, delivering a handful of bug fixes for iCloud settings, Siri requests in Find My, and Crash Detection on iPhone 14 models, as well as some important security updates.

iOS 16
One of the security fixes in iOS 16.3.1 and macOS Ventura 13.2.1 is an important one, as it addresses a vulnerability that may have been actively exploited.

Tile Adds Undetectable Anti-Theft Mode to Tracking Devices, With $1 Million Fine If Used for Stalking

Thursday February 16, 2023 4:52 pm PST by
AirTag competitor Tile today announced a new Anti-Theft Mode for Tile tracking devices, which is designed to make Tile accessories undetectable by the anti-stalking Scan and Secure feature. Scan and Secure is a security measure that Tile implemented in order to allow iPhone and Android users to scan for and detect nearby Tile devices to keep them from being used for stalking purposes....
Everything New in iOS 16.4: Emoji Characters, Web Push Notifications, Beta Installation Simplification, and More

Thursday February 16, 2023 1:26 pm PST by
Apple today released the iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4 updates to developers after a three week wait for new beta content. The software adds a number of new features, ranging from fresh emoji characters to web push notifications on iOS devices. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. New Emoji Characters iOS 16.4 and its sister...
iPhone Driver's License Feature Coming to These 9 U.S. States

Wednesday February 15, 2023 6:16 pm PST by
Apple has been slowly rolling out a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed to...
iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C Port Shown Off in Leaked Image

Thursday February 16, 2023 4:19 pm PST by
With the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple is planning to adopt a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port in order to comply with regulatory changes that are being introduced in Europe. The USB-C port has been widely rumored at this point, but a first look at the actual iPhone 15 Pro chassis with included USB-C port was today provided to MacRumors and later shared on Twitter by leaker Unknownz21. It's...
All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year Starting With These 14 Car Brands

Monday February 13, 2023 11:46 am PST by
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far. Comm...
Apple Store Customer Claims Uber Driver Stole Their $2,000 Delivery Order and Apple Won't Offer Refund [Updated]

Thursday February 16, 2023 10:47 am PST by
While many Apple Stores in the U.S. offer two-hour delivery of in-stock products for $9, customers should beware of potential theft and subsequent refund difficulties when considering this option, based on online complaints over the years. The latest cautionary tale was shared this week by a Reddit user in California, who claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Apple Watch Ultra they ordered...
Rumored iPhone 15 Pro Design With Thinner Bezels, Thicker Camera Bump and USB-C Port Shown Off in Renders

Thursday February 16, 2023 12:55 pm PST by
Multiple rumors have indicated that there are a handful of design changes that are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and to demonstrate what we might see, Ian Zelbo has created a series of renders that were shared by 9to5Mac. With the iPhone 15 lineup, a USB-C port will be added to all iPhone 15 models in lieu of the Lightning port. Based on the renders, the port won't look...
Update Your iPhone Now to Fix Nasty Vulnerability

Wednesday February 15, 2023 3:38 am PST by
iPhone users should update to the latest version of iOS to fix a serious security vulnerability, Apple has warned. Apple released iOS 16.3.1 on Monday, February 13 – a small update to fix a range of bugs and issues on the iPhone. The software update includes several minor bug fixes, but the most important part of the update is a fix for an issue with WebKit, Apple's browser engine, that...
Apple Working on Whole New Way to Use iPad at Home

Tuesday February 14, 2023 2:54 am PST by
Apple has worked on a docking accessory for the iPad that would allow users to transform the device into a smart home display, similar to Google's approach with the Pixel Tablet, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Earlier this year, Google announced that it will offer a charging dock for the upcoming Pixel Tablet that allows it to transform into a smart home display like the Nest Hub and...
