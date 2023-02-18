Top Stories: iOS 16.4 Beta, iPhone 15 Rumors, Headset Delay, and More

Apple news and rumors continue to fly about, with this week seeing fresh reports about the iPhone 15 lineup, a rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, and Apple's AR/VR headset.



This week also saw the release of iOS 16.3.1 with some bug fixes and security updates, while Apple started a new round of beta testing with iOS 16.4 and associated releases with some significant changes, so read on below for all the details!



Everything New in iOS 16.4: Emoji Characters, Web Push Notifications, Beta Installation Simplification, and More

More than three weeks after releasing iOS 16.3 and related updates to the public, Apple has finally begun seeding its next set of beta releases for testing. iOS 16.4 includes a number of new features and enhancements such as new emoji characters, web push notification support, updates to the Podcasts app, and more.



In addition to iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, Apple also provided developers with the first beta versions of macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4, and a public release for everyone should come in a month or two.



iPhone 15 Pro Again Rumored to Feature Ultra-Thin Bezels Like Apple Watch

A recent iPhone 15 rumor reiterates the claim that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will include ultra-thin display bezels similar to those seen on recent Apple Watch models. The bezels may also curve down at the edges of the device, although the display itself will remain flat.



A fresh set of renders of the alleged iPhone 15 Pro based on a case manufacturer's leak supports the claim of thinner bezels and shows a slightly thinner overall design but with a thicker camera bump. A leaked photo also appears to show the device's USB-C port that will replace Lightning.



15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored to Launch in April as Display Production Begins

We've been hearing for a number of months about a potential 15-inch MacBook Air model, and a recent rumor suggests it may be launching in relatively near future.



Display analyst Ross Young says Apple's supply chain partners have started production of display panels for the new model, while DigiTimes claims the machine will launch next quarter and include Apple's M2 chip.



Apple Delays Debut of AR/VR Headset Until June

With Apple's internal timeline for debuting its long-rumored AR/VR headset having been pushed back multiple times, it looks like it's been delayed once more. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the company is now planning to show it off for the first time at WWDC in June rather than at an April event.



Apple had been planning to give the headset a high-profile unveiling at an April event before giving developers more detailed information at its developers conference, but it now appears the introduction will take place all at once in June due to continued issues with both hardware and software. Apple is reportedly still aiming to have the headset on sale before the end of year.



Apple Releases iOS 16.3.1 With iCloud Fix, Crash Detection Optimizations and More

Ahead of the iOS 16.4 beta release, Apple this week released an iOS 16.3.1 update for all users, delivering a handful of bug fixes for iCloud settings, Siri requests in Find My, and Crash Detection on iPhone 14 models, as well as some important security updates.



One of the security fixes in iOS 16.3.1 and macOS Ventura 13.2.1 is an important one, as it addresses a vulnerability that may have been actively exploited.



