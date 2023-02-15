15-Inch MacBook Air Will Reportedly Have M2 Chip

by

Apple's rumored 15-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the M2 chip, according to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes. The report claims the laptop will be released in the second quarter of 2023, which runs from April through June.

MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature
"Industry sources said the 15-inch MacBook Air began mass production after the Lunar New Year and is expected to be released in the second quarter," the report reads.

Apple already updated the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip in July 2022. The chip is manufactured based on TSMC's second-generation 5nm process and is considered by some industry observers to be a stopgap until the 3nm-based M3 chip is ready. TSMC began mass production of 3nm chips in December.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last year claimed that a new 15-inch MacBook with M2 and M2 Pro chip options would be released in the second quarter of 2023 or later. Kuo said this MacBook might not have Air branding.

The report's sources believe that Apple could update the MacBook Air again with the M3 chip in the second half of 2023. It would be unusual for Apple to update the MacBook Air twice in such a short timeframe, but it is certainly possible. The sources said the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were originally expected to be equipped with 3nm chips, but the M2 Pro and M2 Max are ultimately 5nm chips still.

This information comes just one day after display industry analyst Ross Young said Apple's supply chain started production of display panels for a 15-inch MacBook Air this month. Young estimated that the new MacBook Air will launch in "early April," which would be at the beginning of the second quarter timeframe reported today.

A new 15-inch display size would be the largest ever for the MacBook Air. The laptop has been offered in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes over the years.

