Rumored iPhone 15 Pro Design With Thinner Bezels, Thicker Camera Bump and USB-C Port Shown Off in Renders

Multiple rumors have indicated that there are a handful of design changes that are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and to demonstrate what we might see, Ian Zelbo has created a series of renders that were shared by 9to5Mac.
With the iPhone 15 lineup, a USB-C port will be added to all iPhone 15 models in lieu of the Lightning port. Based on the renders, the port won't look significantly different, but there may be some changes to the speaker holes at the bottom.
The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have somewhat thinner bezels than than the iPhone 14 Pro models, plus there is a minor change to the curve of the edges. The frame is slightly more curved and the glass curves into the edges, a subtle but noticeable tweak.
Zelbo's renders suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro camera bump will be thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro camera bump, with the lenses expected to be thicker as well. The layout is generally the same, and it is worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a unique periscope lens that will not be available on other iPhone 15 models.
With rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro models will transition to solid state buttons rather than physical buttons for the volume and power controls, we can expect some design changes. The renders do not appear to have the finished buttons included, as they are based on "early CAD drawings" likely sourced from Apple suppliers.
Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro models will look similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models based on these renders, but there will be some notable design updates that refine the look of the devices. For more on what to expect from the iPhone 15 Pro models, we have a dedicated roundup with all of the rumors.
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far.
Comm...
Apple today released iOS 16.3.1, a minor update for the iOS 16 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 16.3.1 comes over two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID and support for the new HomePod.
iOS 16.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update....
The macOS Ventura 13.2.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and iOS 16.3.1 updates that Apple released today include minor bug fixes and address security vulnerabilities, and because one of the vulnerabilities was known to be exploited in the wild, it's important to update to the new software as soon as you can.
According to Apple's security notes for the updates, The software fixes a WebKit issue that could...
The iOS 16.3.1 update that was released today appears to be causing issues with Google Photos, so iPhone and iPad owners who use Google Photos should probably avoid updating.
Multiple reports on social media complain about the issue, which The Verge also highlighted. It appears that the Google Photos app is crashing instantly when iPhone and iPad users attempt to open it after upgrading to...
Apple has worked on a docking accessory for the iPad that would allow users to transform the device into a smart home display, similar to Google's approach with the Pixel Tablet, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Earlier this year, Google announced that it will offer a charging dock for the upcoming Pixel Tablet that allows it to transform into a smart home display like the Nest Hub and...
Apple's supply chain started production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air this month, according to display industry analyst Ross Young, who has a very good track record with rumors about future Apple products over the past few years.
In a tweet shared with his subscribers today, Young said he expects the new MacBook Air to launch in "early April" given that display production ...
The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature even thinner bezels around the display, similar to the Apple Watch Series 7 and newer, according to an anonymous leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" on Twitter. In a tweet this week, ShrimpApplePro said additional sources now agree that iPhone 15 Pro models will have thinner bezels following the initial rumor last month. The...
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories, a rumor shared on Weibo suggests.
The rumor declares that Apple has developed its own variant of USB-C for this year's iPhone 15 lineup and comes from a user who claims to be an integrated...
Top Rated Comments