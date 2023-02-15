Apple Delays Debut of AR/VR Headset Until June

by

Apple is now planning to introduce its AR/VR headset in June instead of April, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, with the debut of the device pushed back two months. It is expected to see an unveiling at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

apple ar headset concept 1Concept render by Ian Zelbo

Apple initially planned to reveal the AR/VR headset at an April event, but it is no longer going to be able to make that timeline and decided to delay it earlier this month. After continued product testing, Apple determined that there are still hardware and software issues that need to be fixed.

This is not the first time that Apple has pushed back the launch timeline for the headset, with the company originally planning to introduce it in mid-2022. The timeline shifted to January 2023 later in 2022, then April 2023, and now June 2023. It is not clear what the delay means for a prospective spring event as Apple has few other major device updates in the works, but we could potentially see a 15-inch MacBook Air and the launch of the new Apple silicon Mac Pro.

After the headset is shown off at WWDC, Apple will continue to work on it before putting it up for sale later in the year. Gurman cautions that the timing of the launch could change again, but Apple wants to have it available for purchase by the end of 2023 if at all possible because it is the headline product of the year.

Apple is still working to fix problems with the hand and eye control functions. Rumors suggest that users will be able to control the headset with both eye movements and hand gestures, selecting an app with a glance and then activating it with a pinch gesture, for example.

When it launches, the headset is expected to be priced somewhere around $3,000, which will limit its appeal to consumers. Apple is already working on a second-generation device that will be more affordable. More information on Apple's AR/VR headset development can be found in our dedicated roundup.

Related Roundup: AR/VR Headset
Tag: Bloomberg
Related Forum: Apple Glasses, AR and VR

Top Rated Comments

mnsportsgeek Avatar
mnsportsgeek
14 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
Not a big deal. WWDC is the better platform to launch an entirely new product segment that will need significant developer support to succeed.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
15 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
The timing is better, and in person WWDC will mean everyone who flew in for the for it, can try the Apple Super Goggles first hand.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
11 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
Not surprised by this at all. It’s meant to be introduced during WWDC in person hands on.

Now, can we please get iOS 16.4 Beta 1?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nikaru Avatar
nikaru
8 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
By the time this VR headset is released my two-years old son would be graduating from college. ..

When the rumors started? 2016?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macdel Avatar
Macdel
12 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
This is always the pattern. Apple leaks when it’s releasing something. Then right before the date it “gets delayed” to let people think it’s not coming. Then they release it at the original “leaked” time.

1. Leak
2. Delay
3. Release
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nt5672 Avatar
nt5672
5 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
I predict that after the Keynote it will take about 2 years to get all of the keynote features actually working as one would expect.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year Starting With These 14 Car Brands

Monday February 13, 2023 11:46 am PST by
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far. Comm...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature sans arrow

Apple Reportedly Planning to Limit iPhone 15's USB-C Port in the Same Way as Lightning

Friday February 10, 2023 3:59 am PST by
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories, a rumor shared on Weibo suggests. The rumor declares that Apple has developed its own variant of USB-C for this year's iPhone 15 lineup and comes from a user who claims to be an integrated...
Read Full Article498 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS Updates Coming Later This Year Will Include These 5 New Features

Saturday February 11, 2023 12:08 pm PST by
Apple has previously announced several upcoming iOS features that are expected to be added to the iPhone this year. Some of the features could be introduced with iOS 16.4, which should enter beta testing soon, while others will arrive later in the year. Below, we have recapped five new iOS features that are expected to launch in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option for purchases ...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.3.1 With iCloud Fix, Crash Detection Optimizations and More

Monday February 13, 2023 10:13 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.3.1, a minor update for the iOS 16 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 16.3.1 comes over two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID and support for the new HomePod. ‌iOS 16‌‌.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update....
Read Full Article96 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Yellow

PSA: Make Sure to Update Soon, macOS Ventura 13.2.1 and iOS 16.3.1 Address Actively Exploited Vulnerability

Monday February 13, 2023 11:02 am PST by
The macOS Ventura 13.2.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and iOS 16.3.1 updates that Apple released today include minor bug fixes and address security vulnerabilities, and because one of the vulnerabilities was known to be exploited in the wild, it's important to update to the new software as soon as you can. According to Apple's security notes for the updates, The software fixes a WebKit issue that could...
Read Full Article101 comments
google photos app

iOS 16.3.1 Breaks Google Photos App [Fixed]

Monday February 13, 2023 2:46 pm PST by
The iOS 16.3.1 update that was released today appears to be causing issues with Google Photos, so iPhone and iPad owners who use Google Photos should probably avoid updating. Multiple reports on social media complain about the issue, which The Verge also highlighted. It appears that the Google Photos app is crashing instantly when iPhone and iPad users attempt to open it after upgrading to...
Read Full Article127 comments
MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored to Launch in April as Display Production Begins

Monday February 13, 2023 7:51 am PST by
Apple's supply chain started production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air this month, according to display industry analyst Ross Young, who has a very good track record with rumors about future Apple products over the past few years. In a tweet shared with his subscribers today, Young said he expects the new MacBook Air to launch in "early April" given that display production ...
Read Full Article342 comments
apple tv 4k red image

Apple Releases tvOS 16.3.2

Monday February 13, 2023 10:12 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 16.3.2, a minor update for the tvOS 16 operating system that originally came out in September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.3/1 a week after tvOS 16.3.1. The tvOS 16.3.2 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌Apple...
Read Full Article18 comments