Apple Releases iOS 16.3.1 With iCloud Fix, Crash Detection Optimizations and More

Apple today released iOS 16.3.1, a minor update for the iOS 16 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 16.3.1 comes over two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID and support for the new HomePod.



‌‌iOS 16‌‌‌.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 16.3.1 update includes multiple bug fixes, addressing issues with iCloud and Siri requests for Find My, plus it adds more Crash Detection optimizations.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including:

- iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud

- Siri requests for Find My may not work

- Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

The ‌iCloud‌ settings fix may address an issue that could cause some people not to be able to toggle on automatic ‌iCloud‌ backups on the iPhone and the iPad, a problem that some users have been experiencing since the launch of iOS 16.3.

Crash Detection optimizations likely address ongoing issues with Crash Detection reported at ski resorts and amusement parks. At ski resorts in particular, emergency personnel have been receiving multiple accidental reports, which drain resources needed for actual emergencies. Apple has made multiple optimizations to Crash Detection to attempt to fix the problem.

iOS 16.3.1 will likely be followed by iOS 16.4, an update that we are expecting Apple to release in the near future, perhaps as soon as this week.