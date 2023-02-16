Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 9.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 9.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software update coming a little over two weeks after the launch of watchOS 9.3.



To install the watchOS 9.4 update, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

Once installed, ‌watchOS 9.4 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it has to be placed on the charger, and it will need to be in range of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ it is paired with.

We don't know what's included in the watchOS 9.4 update as of now, but we'll update this article if anything notable is found in the beta.