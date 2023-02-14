iPhone 15 Pro Again Rumored to Feature Ultra-Thin Bezels Like Apple Watch

The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature even thinner bezels around the display, similar to the Apple Watch Series 7 and newer, according to an anonymous leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" on Twitter.



In a tweet this week, ShrimpApplePro said additional sources now agree that iPhone 15 Pro models will have thinner bezels following the initial rumor last month. The leaker also expects the bezels to be curved on all iPhone 15 models, but the other sources were not able to corroborate that potential design aspect at this time.

ShrimpApplePro accurately leaked the hardware design of the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models, giving them an established track record, but the thinner bezels rumor has yet to be corroborated by other reputable sources.

The leaker also previously claimed that at least one iPhone 15 model will feature a titanium frame and curved rear edges, which could mirror the curved bezels.

Other features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models only include Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip, a faster USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, an increased 8GB of RAM, and solid-state power and volume buttons that provide haptic feedback when pressed. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September as usual.

