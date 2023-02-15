Apple May Still Be Planning to Reintroduce 12-Inch MacBook
Apple may be continuing its plans to bring back the 12-inch MacBook, a sketchy rumor shared on the Korean blog Naver claims.
The post comes from the account "yeux1122," which has a mixed track record aggregating accurate Apple rumors. According to an alleged source at a company that supplies parts to Apple in Taiwan, Apple is preparing to reintroduce the 12-inch MacBook. The company purportedly seems to be weighing up the future of the device and has yet to confirm if it will reach launch. Nevertheless, production activities related to the device are said to be ongoing. Apple apparently plans to confirm whether the device will move forward to mass production as soon as the second half of this year.
In 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he hadn't heard of any plans for a new 12-inch MacBook model. Display analyst Ross Young similarly expressed "skepticism" about Apple launching new MacBooks with display sizes below 13-inches.
Introduced in March 2015, the original 12-inch MacBook featured a thin and light design that weighed just two pounds, and was Apple's first notebook to feature a fanless design, USB-C port, and butterfly switch keyboard. Apple updated the 12-inch MacBook in June 2017 and discontinued the device in 2019. Upon the announcement of Apple's transition to its own custom silicon chips for the Mac, there was renewed interest in the potential of a new 12-inch MacBook.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to concretely spark rumors about Apple reintroducing a 12-inch MacBook model with Apple silicon last year, saying that the device could come at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Last month, he said that the new 12-inch MacBook was no longer on the company's near-term roadmap, but stopped short of ruling the device out completely, meaning that it being pushed into 2024 or later may still be possible, which could align with the latest claims from Naver.
Top Rated Comments
Even if they used it as a receptacle for excess M1s it would be a remarkable ultraportable in terms of weight/performance
Or maybe they learned from previous Macbook which pretty much no one bought and this new MacBook will be nothing like the previous one.
Make a Macbook SE using the M1 Air instead. Sell this Macbook SE for $799 or $850. We don't need a 12" Macbook selling for $1300 in 2024.
Take the new MacBook Air, trim off the edges (the full-size MacBook keyboard went edge-to-edge left-to-right), shrink the battery, and you are done. Right? If Apple wants to insist this is for "pros", then make the default ram / SSD / M2 chip higher specs and charge more. They will sell. Plenty of business people travel a ton and want the lightest usable computer.
*
MacBook Air 2023: 2.8 pounds
MacBook 12'': 2 pounds
A $599 iPad Air M1 can easily replace it as a media device that can occasionally edit an Excel and write an email. In fact, an iPad can do a lot more than a 12" Macbook can.