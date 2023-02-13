Apple Shares iPhone 14 Ad With Former NHL Stars P.K. Subban and Joe Thornton

Apple recently shared an iPhone 14 ad featuring former NHL stars P.K. Subban and Joe Thornton on its YouTube channel in Canada. In the video, the pair search for Subban's missing tooth on an outdoor ice hockey rink in the middle of the wilderness.

Using their iPhones as flashlights, they appear to find Subban's tooth, but it wasn't his tooth after all and they continue their long night of searching. The ad conveys that the search is made possible thanks to the iPhone 14 Plus having long battery life.

"Our longest battery life ever on iPhone 14 Plus — for when the hunt is on, and you need it the most," says Apple, in the video description. "Relax, it's iPhone."

Apple's tech specs say the iPhone 14 Plus lasts up to 26 hours for offline video playback, up to 20 hours for streaming video playback, and up to 100 hours for audio playback. For many tasks, the iPhone 14 Plus does have the longest battery life of any model ever, but Apple says the iPhone 14 Pro Max can last up to 29 hours for offline video playback, likely due to the device's power-efficient ProMotion display.