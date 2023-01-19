Deals: Apple's New MacBook Pro Gets First Discounts on Amazon and Expercom

Apple just announced new models of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and Amazon and Expercom are already offering savings on the new notebooks. At Amazon you can get a straight cash discount and at Expercom you can save on AppleCare+ bundles.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Amazon

Amazon only has one model at a discount, and it's the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro 512GB) for $1,949.99, down from $1,999.00. The new MacBook Pros don't launch until January 24, so this is a pre-order sale and Amazon will ship the computer when it launches next week.

Although only $49 off, this is the first straight cash discount we have tracked for the new line of MacBook Pros, so it's a great chance for early adopters to save a little bit of money. If you want to get AppleCare+ with your new MacBook Pro, however, read on below for Expercom's deals.



Expercom

All of the savings listed below require you to bundle the new MacBook Pros with AppleCare+. When doing so you can save up to $280 off these notebooks. Shoppers should also note that Expercom does not yet have stock yet so these are pre-orders for the new MacBook Pros, and they should ship within 7-14 days.



You'll see these bundle prices if you scroll a bit to the middle section of the Expercom MacBook Pro pages, and find the area under "Get a discount." Here you can add both the MacBook Pro and AppleCare+ for Mac to your cart with the similarly labeled button, and get the savings.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

