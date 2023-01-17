Dropbox to Roll Out Update With Full Support for macOS 12.5 by April

Dropbox today announced that it is expanding support for macOS 12.5 and later, with all users set to receive the update by April 2023.



Dropbox users that have not already got the update with support for macOS 12.5 can expect to receive it between now and the end of May. Anyone interested in early access to the version of Dropbox with support for macOS 12.5 can join the beta now.

Basic, Plus, Professional, and Family plan customers simply need to turn on early releases and keep watch for a notification to opt-in to get the beta, while Standard, Advanced, Enterprise, and Education customers need to contact the Account Team or Customer Support.

Dropbox added that it is also working directly with a small subset of customers with complex configurations to ensure their migration to the new system is as smooth as possible.

With the release of macOS Monterey 12.3 in March 2022, Apple deprecated kernel extensions used by cloud storage services like Dropbox and OneDrive, resulting in users being unable to open online-only files stored on Dropbox or OneDrive in third-party apps after updating.

Dropbox previously said it would begin rolling out an updated version of its Mac app to beta testers in March 2022, followed by an announcement in August that said the public beta was coming in the early fourth quarter of 2022. Development has evidently taken much longer than expected, leading to complaints from some users.