Dropbox Plans to Release Mac App Beta With Full Support for macOS Monterey in Fourth Quarter

Dropbox plans to release a public beta of its Mac desktop app with full support for macOS Monterey and later in the early fourth quarter of 2022, a company representative said today in a forum post shared on Reddit.



With the release of macOS 12.3 in March, Apple deprecated kernel extensions used by cloud storage services like Dropbox and OneDrive, resulting in users being unable to open online-only files stored on Dropbox or OneDrive in third-party apps after updating. The new version of Dropbox for Mac will include full support for opening online-only files, but the updated app has still yet to be released after several months.

If the latest timeframe promised by Dropbox is kept, the public beta for the new Mac app should be available around October to November, which is likely around the same time that Apple will publicly release macOS Ventura.

In the meantime, Dropbox users can continue to open online-only files on macOS Monterey and later by double clicking on them in the Finder app.

The full forum post reads as follows:

Hi everyone, Thank you for reaching out. We hear your feedback and we're working hard on this experience. A public beta for full support of macOS will be available in early Q4. For now, you can still double-click to open files in Finder. Everything else is working as usual. Your experience on PC devices, dropbox.com, and from the latest iOS and Android apps remains unaffected. You can find more information here: https://help.dropbox.com/installs-integrations/desktop/macos-12-monterey-support. Please ensure you have turned on early releases and once the beta is available to you, you will receive a notification. Thank you.

Dropbox previously said it would begin rolling out an updated version of its Mac app to beta testers in March, but development has evidently taken longer, leading to many complaints in a Dropbox forum thread about the matter.