Top Stories: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro, Touchscreen Macs, iOS 17 Expectations, and More

The holidays are clearly over, with the Apple rumor mill back into full swing as we hit the midpoint of January. This week saw an array of both near-term and longer-term rumors ranging from Apple's mixed-reality headset, Apple silicon Mac Pro, iPhone 15, and iOS 17 later this year to new technology potentially coming to Apple devices over the next several years.

We covered a lot of the latest rumors in this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, so make sure to tune in for more there after you read on below for an overview!

iPhone 15 Pro Now Widely Rumored to Feature Titanium Frame

It was a very busy time for Apple product rumors this week, starting with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborating that iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a titanium frame, compared to a stainless steel frame currently. Titanium is also used for the Apple Watch Ultra.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple
iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to feature solid-state volume and power buttons with haptic feedback.

Gurman added that the Dynamic Island will be available on all four iPhone 15 models launching later this year, as display industry analyst Ross Young claimed last year. Currently, the feature is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple Reportedly Working on Touchscreen Macs, Including MacBook Pro With OLED Display

Despite years of resistance, Apple is working on adding touchscreens to future Macs, according to Gurman. His report claimed that a new MacBook Pro with an OLED display could be the first Mac with support for touch input like an iPhone or iPad.

14 16 inch 2021 mbps back to back feature
Apple has repeatedly dismissed the idea of a touchscreen Mac over the years, so this would be a major reversal in philosophy for the company if it moves forward with these plans.

iOS 17 Rumored to Have 'Fewer Major Changes Than Originally Planned'

While we are still around five months away from Apple unveiling iOS 17 at WWDC in June, a report this week claimed that the software update may have "fewer major changes than originally planned."

iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature
The report said that Apple's focus on the "xrOS" operating system for its upcoming AR/VR headset has drawn away resources from the iPhone's software. As of now, here is is everything that we know so far about iOS 17.

Apple's 'Reality Pro' Headset Said to Debut Before WWDC, Ship in the Fall

Apple's long-awaited AR/VR headset is expected to be announced this spring and become available to purchase later in the year. Rumors suggest the headset could be named "Reality Pro."

apple ar headset concept 2Concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information

In the meantime, more references to "xrOS" and "Reality OS" were discovered in the upcoming Apple Devices app for Windows. Apple is expected to provide more details about the headset's operating system at WWDC.

New Mac Pro With M2 Ultra Chip Might Launch This Spring Alongside macOS 13.3

The long-awaited Mac Pro with Apple silicon could be announced this spring, with the computer's launch potentially tied to macOS 13.3.

Mac Pro Feature Teal
The new Mac Pro is expected to feature Apple's new M2 Ultra chip, but a higher-end "M2 Extreme" chip was reportedly canceled. The high-end desktop tower will apparently have the same design as the 2019 model, but lack user-upgradeable RAM this time around.

Apple to Design Custom Displays, Starting With MicroLED for Apple Watch Ultra

Apple reportedly plans to fully design and develop its own displays for devices in house, starting with a microLED display for a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024. The displays would still be manufactured by an outside supplier, with LG reportedly on board.

apple watch ultra cyber
While the Apple Watch Ultra is expected to transition away from OLED technology, another rumor this week indicated that MacBooks will start switching to OLED next year.

