Apple's Custom MicroLED Display for Apple Watch Rumored to Be Made by LG
LG is constructing a small production line to supply Apple with microLED displays destined for a future Apple Watch model, according to display analyst Ross Young.
In a tweet, Young explained that the LG production line will supply microLED backplanes and assemble displays for the Apple Watch. The facility is said to open in the second half of 2024 ahead of the device launching in 2025. Earlier this week, Young said that Apple will introduce an Apple Watch with a microLED display in spring 2025.
The latest clarification appears to be a response to a report from Bloomberg that said Apple will transition to its own custom displays starting with a microLED display for the Apple Watch Ultra at the end of 2024, with the long-term goal of reducing reliance on display suppliers like Samsung and LG. According to Young, Apple will continue to depend on such partners to some extent. "Apple won't do the full process," he added.
microLED technology features microscopic LEDs that form pixels, offering more accurate color, high contrast for improved HDR and viewing in suboptimal lighting conditions, support for wider viewing angles, reduced chance of screen burn-in, low latency for higher refresh rates, and improved efficiency.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
