iPhone 15 Pro Again Rumored to Feature Non-Moving Volume and Power Buttons, iPad Pro Could Follow

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today reiterated that iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with solid-state volume and power buttons, and he added that other high-end devices could follow suit in the future if the change is well received. Presumably, this would include the iPad Pro, and perhaps the Apple Watch Ultra.



Kuo previously said iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with two additional Taptic Engines that provide haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. This would be similar to the solid-state Home button introduced on the iPhone 7 and the Force Touch trackpad on recent MacBooks.

In a series of tweets today, Kuo noted that Cirrus Logic will benefit from the change as the supplier of Taptic Engine chips for iPhones.

Solid-state buttons on iPhones could allow for even better water resistance and would eliminate moving parts that can wear out or break over time. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are still expected to have mechanical buttons.

Apple is expected to unveil the entire iPhone 15 lineup in September as usual, so the devices are still around eight months away from launching.