Top Stories: Apple's Plans for 2023, AirPods Tips and Tricks, and More

by

It's the final day of 2022, which means many Apple fans around the world are enjoying some newly unwrapped gifts while also looking forward to what's coming in 2023.

top stories 31dec2022
In addition to our roundup of expectations for 2023, this week also saw some more specific news and rumors about both current and future Apple products, so read on for all of the details and have a Happy New Year!

What to Expect From Apple in 2023: AR/VR Headset, iPhone 15 Pro, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro and More

By all indications, Apple is expected to have a busy year of hardware and software updates in 2023. From the long-rumored mixed-reality headset to USB-C iPhone models to an array of Macs, the list of updates is a lengthy one and we've summed all of it up in our annual preview guide.

Apple 2023 Feature
On the software side, we'll of course be seeing iOS 17 and macOS 14 mid-year at WWDC, but even before that we'll be getting some new features. We've put together a list of five new iOS features set to launch or expand next year, including a security keys feature for Apple IDs, an Apple Card savings account option, Advanced Data Protection and Emergency SOS via Satellite in additional countries, and more.

Eight Useful Tips for New AirPods and AirPods Pro Owners

Were you gifted AirPods or AirPods Pro during the holidays? If so, we've rounded up a handy list of tips, tricks, and features that you may not know about to get you acquainted with your new earbuds.

airpods 8 tips
We have also shared tips and tricks for the iPhone 14, iPad, and Apple Watch. If you received an Apple gift card instead, we've put together a list of products and services to spend it on, with everything priced under $100.

Apple Reportedly 'Seriously' Concerned About iPhone 14 Plus Sales

A report this week claimed that Apple is "seriously" concerned about weak sales of the iPhone 14 Plus following the device's launch.

iphone 14 lineup
Introduced in September, the iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch display like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but lacks some higher-end features like ProMotion, the Dynamic Island, and a telephoto lens. The device effectively replaced the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini.

New iPad Mini Expected to Launch as Early as 2023

Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini, with mass shipments expected to start towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPad mini 6 orange BG
The current iPad mini was released in September 2021 and features an 8.3-inch display, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C port, Touch ID power button, 5G support on cellular models, and more. Pricing for the device starts at $499.

Early 2024 may also see our first OLED iPad Pro models with slightly larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch display options.

iPhone 14 Pro Faced 'Unprecedented' Setback Leading to Removal of New Graphics Processor

Apple planned a major update for the iPhone 14 Pro's graphics capabilities, but was forced to scrap plans for the new GPU late in development after "unprecedented" missteps were discovered, according to a report this week from The Information.

A16 iPhone 14 Pro
The report reveals how Apple's chip design team has been forced to contend with a loss of talent in recent years, with the company having lost dozens of key employees.

Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features

At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like climate controls and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.

next generation carplay multi display
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the new CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023. Ahead of time, we've outlined five key features to expect.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iphone 14 lineup

Apple Reportedly 'Seriously' Concerned About iPhone 14 Plus Sales, Looking to Reevaluate iPhone 15 Lineup

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:36 am PST by
Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year. The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same design, cameras, and...
Read Full Article370 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features

Wednesday December 28, 2022 9:58 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura,...
Read Full Article300 comments
Apple Chinese New Year 2023

Apple Releases Limited-Edition AirPods Pro in Celebration of Chinese New Year

Thursday December 29, 2022 6:57 pm PST by
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. The limited-edition AirPods Pro have a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the...
Read Full Article48 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

5 New iOS 16 Features Coming to Your iPhone in 2023

Saturday December 24, 2022 6:06 am PST by
Apple recently released iOS 16.2 with many new features. Now, attention turns to additional features coming to the iPhone in 2023. We've recapped five iPhone features that Apple has previously promised to launch or expand, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option and an Apple Card savings account for earning interest on Daily Cash. At least one feature listed below will be part of iOS...
Read Full Article
apple watch ecg wrist

Apple Watch Can Accurately Predict Stress Levels, Study Shows

Thursday December 29, 2022 9:16 am PST by
The Apple Watch can accurately predict stress levels, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada (via MyHealthyApple). Using the Apple Watch Series 6's ECG sensor, the researchers found that there was a close association between ECG data, including heart acceleration and deceleration capacity, and participants' reported stress levels at the time the...
Read Full Article68 comments
Apple Accessories Deals 2022 Anker

Deals: Anker Discounting Wide Selection of USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

Tuesday December 27, 2022 8:40 am PST by
Anker is heading into the new year with even more sales on its best charging and power accessories, all of which can be found on Amazon. Below you'll find deals on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article44 comments
Pro Display XDR Yella

Apple's Next External Display: Everything We Know About Key Features and Launch Date

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:59 am PST by
Apple is rumored to be planning to launch an all-new external display within a matter of months, featuring a host of advanced capabilities that surpass the company's two existing monitors. The display, which is rumored to arrive in early 2023, is expected to sit somewhere between the $1,599 Studio Display and the $4,999 Pro Display XDR – but more exact information about the device's...
Read Full Article158 comments
iPad mini 6 orange BG

Kuo: Apple Planning to Launch New iPad Mini in Late 2023 or Early 2024

Tuesday December 27, 2022 5:28 am PST by
Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini, with mass shipments expected to start towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024, according to the latest information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets today, Kuo said a new processor/chip will be the main selling point of the new iPad mini, suggesting that the device will receive...
Read Full Article126 comments
HomePodandMini feature blue

Apple's HomePod Plans: What's in the Works for 2023 and Beyond

Wednesday December 28, 2022 3:05 pm PST by
Apple seems to be testing multiple different ideas for future feature additions for the HomePod smart speaker, so we thought we'd highlight all of the different speaker rumors that we've heard so far. At least one HomePod update is expected in 2023, though we may be waiting longer for some of the more fantastical functionality that we've seen rumored. Larger-Sized HomePod (2023) Apple in ...
Read Full Article162 comments