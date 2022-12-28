Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features

At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.

Multi Display CarPlay 1
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Volvo, and others. Ahead of time, we have recapped five key features to expect from the new version of CarPlay.

Multi-Display Support

CarPlay Next Generation Multi Screens
The new version of CarPlay will be able to appear across all of the displays in a vehicle, providing a consistent experience across the infotainment system, instrument cluster, and any additional screens on the dashboard. Apple says CarPlay will be tailored to each new vehicle model to accommodate unique screen shapes and layouts.

Instrument Cluster Integration

Multi Display CarPlay 2
The new CarPlay experience will provide integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster, including the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, engine temperature gauge, oil pressure gauge, and more. Apple says drivers will be able to choose from several gauge cluster designs and layouts, including brand‑specific options.

Climate Controls

CarPlay Next Generation Screen
You'll be able to access your vehicle's climate controls directly within the new version of CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heat, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and other options.

Widgets

CarPlay Next Generation Widgets
Widgets will be a key part of the new CarPlay experience, offering at-a-glance information such as trip duration, fuel economy, distance traveled, calendar events, weather, phone calls, the status of a HomeKit-enabled garage door, and more. It will also be possible to view and scroll through the widgets within the instrument cluster.

FM Radio App

CarPlay Next Generation Radio
The new version of CarPlay will include an all-new Radio app that allows you to easily control the FM radio in your vehicle, such as to change the station.

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
26 minutes ago at 10:02 am
CarPlay should be Apple's top #1 priority in 2023.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
asdfjkl; Avatar
asdfjkl;
26 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Unfortunately, I'll have to wait for 2030 model year for VW to adopt.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
20 minutes ago at 10:09 am

I have a Tesla so I can only hope and pray to the Elon/Tim gods. We got AppleMusic so that’s a step in the right direction
That was the best addition in ages. With the way Tesla stock is going Apple might be able to buy Tesla for $5M, get rid of EM, and turn that into the endlessly rumoured Apple Car. ??
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
unQuestionable Avatar
unQuestionable
26 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Here’s to hoping it won’t be too convoluted to find out which vehicles support which features. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
-BigMac- Avatar
-BigMac-
26 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Awesome!
Too bad it will only be supported on 2023+ cars :(
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ponzicoinbro Avatar
ponzicoinbro
10 minutes ago at 10:19 am
I'm glad I use public transport.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

