What to Buy With the Apple Gift Card You Unwrapped

by

Apple gift cards are always a popular gift for Christmas and other holidays, so you might have unwrapped one recently. We've put together a list of products to spend it on, with everything priced under $100 in the United States.

apple gift card pink holiday
Apple used to offer two separate gift cards, including an Apple Store gift card for in-store products and an iTunes gift card for purchasing content like apps, games, TV shows, and movies. These gift cards have since been combined into the all-in-one Apple gift card, which says "the gift card for everything Apple" on the packaging.

To redeem an Apple gift card on an iPhone or iPad, open the App Store, tap your photo in the top-right corner, and tap "Redeem Gift Card or Code."

What to Buy With an Apple Gift Card

Belkin's iPhone Mount for Continuity Camera ($29.95)

continuity camera
Belkin sells an iPhone mount for use with macOS Ventura's new Continuity Camera feature, which allows an iPhone to be used as a Mac's webcam. Priced at $29.95, the mount attaches to the iPhone with MagSafe and can then be affixed to the top lid of a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro for use with Continuity Camera. Belkin also offers a version of the mount for use with the latest iMac and Studio Display for $39.95.

Apple's 35W Dual USB-C Charger ($59)

Apple 35W Charger feeature
Apple this year released new 35W power adapters with dual USB-C ports, with standard and compact versions of the charger available for $59 each. Both adapters feature foldable prongs and can be used to charge or power multiple Apple devices simultaneously, such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, and HomePod mini.

USB-C Siri Remote for Apple TV ($59)

siri remote 1
Apple this year released a new version of the Siri Remote for the Apple TV with a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging. If you already own an Apple TV model released in 2015 or later, the remote can be purchased separately for $59.

Apple Polishing Cloth ($19)

apple polishing cloth green feature
Clean your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Studio Display, and other devices with Apple's official polishing cloth, released in 2021.

AirTag ($29)

airtag yellow
Keep track of your belongings with Apple's item tracker, which integrates with the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. A four-pack is also available for $99.

Twelve South's AirFly Pro ($54.95)

AirFly Pro Twelve South feature
Twelve South's AirFly Pro accessory lets you use AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with an airplane's in-flight entertainment system. Simply plug AirFly Pro into the headphone jack on a plane to watch or listen with your AirPods.

Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light Bulb ($19.95)

Nanoleaf A19
Nanoleaf's smart color-changing LED bulb is compatible with HomeKit, allowing it to be controlled with Siri. A three-pack is also available for $49.95.

Logitech Crayon ($69.95)

Logitech Crayon feature
Available in gray or orange, the Logitech Crayon is a more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil for drawing on compatible iPad models.

MagSafe Charger ($39)

magsafe charger orange
Apple's MagSafe Charger attaches magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 model for wireless charging at up to 15W speeds.

MagSafe Wallet ($59)

apple leather wallet magsafe
Apple's leather MagSafe Wallet attaches magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 model and can store up to three credit cards or IDs. The latest version of the wallet supports Find My so you can track the wallet's location if you lose it.

MagSafe Battery Pack ($99)

magsafe battery pack feature2
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 model, providing additional battery life on the go.

Apple Watch Band ($49+)

2022 Pride Apple Watch Bands feature
Have an Apple Watch? Treat yourself to a new band, with dozens of options to choose from, including the custom-fitted Solo Loop.

iPhone Case ($49+)

apple new iphone case colors feature
Have an iPhone? Treat yourself to a new case, with dozens of options to choose from, including those from third-party brands like OtterBox and Tech21.

Apple Music Annual Subscription ($99)

apple music
Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards an annual Apple Music subscription for $99.99 per year — a savings of nearly $20 per year compared to paying $9.99 per month. Switch from a monthly subscription to an annual subscription in the Settings app on iPhone under Your Name > Subscriptions > Apple Music.

Apple One

Apple One Apps Feature 2
Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards Apple One, which lets you subscribe to multiple Apple services at a discount. The base Apple One plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ with 50GB of storage for $16.95 per month, which is $7 less per month compared to subscribing to the services separately.

iCloud+ Storage

iCloud General Feature
Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards an iCloud+ plan with additional storage. Available storage amounts include 50GB for $0.99 per month, 200GB for $2.99 per month, and 2TB for $9.99 per month.

Popular Stories

A16 iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Faced 'Unprecedented' Setback Leading to Removal of New Graphics Processor

Friday December 23, 2022 6:32 am PST by
Apple planned a major generational update for the iPhone 14 Pro's graphics capabilities, but was forced to scrap plans for the new GPU late in development after "unprecedented" missteps were discovered, according to The Information. In a paywalled report, The Information claimed that Apple engineers were "too ambitious" in adding new features to the graphics processor designed for the iPhone ...
Read Full Article285 comments
netflix1

Netflix to Begin Cracking Down on Password Sharing in Early 2023

Wednesday December 21, 2022 2:14 pm PST by
Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. There have been persistent rumors about the end of password sharing, and Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on it, but the changes are set to officially go into effect next year. Netflix has long known that password...
Read Full Article458 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

These 12 U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Monday December 19, 2022 10:26 am PST by
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
Read Full Article
home app architecture update 1

Apple Pulls iOS 16.2 Option to Upgrade to New Home Architecture

Wednesday December 21, 2022 8:26 pm PST by
One of the key new features in iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 is the ability to upgrade to a new Home app architecture. While Apple hasn't shared details on exactly what the changes are, the company says the upgrade offers "improved performance and reliability" for HomeKit accessories. Upgrading the Home architecture requires that all devices accessing the home be updated to the latest...
Read Full Article221 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

One More Major iOS 16 Feature is Coming to Your iPhone in 2023

Thursday December 22, 2022 7:37 am PST by
iOS 16 was released in September with many new features and a drastic redesign of the iPhone Lock Screen. Over the last few months, Apple has added new features and changes to iOS 16, but there is one more major feature left in store for 2023. When Apple announces a new iOS version in June, it often announces several features that won't be available when the update initially launches...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Thursday December 15, 2022 4:39 pm PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022

Latest Rumors for Every Mac: When to Expect New Models, What to Expect, and More

Wednesday December 21, 2022 6:29 am PST by
From the MacBook Pro to the Mac Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air, it can sometimes be exhausting to keep up with each product's latest rumors and leaks for what's coming next. To help MacRumors readers get a quick digest of everything they need to know, we've consolidated the latest rumors about each Mac product below, including when new models are expected, new features, and ...
Read Full Article100 comments
tesla wireless charger

Tesla Launches $300 AirPower-Like Wireless Charger That Can Power Three Qi Devices at Once

Thursday December 22, 2022 4:23 pm PST by
Tesla today announced the launch of the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform, a $300 wireless charger that is able to charge up to three Qi devices at one time. The concept is somewhat similar to the AirPower that Apple wanted to produce as the three devices can be placed anywhere on the Tesla charging mat, receiving up to 15W of power each. Tesla says that the angular design of the charging...
Read Full Article335 comments
santa tracker 1

Track Santa's Journey From the North Pole Using Google's Santa Tracker

Saturday December 24, 2022 2:01 am PST by
If you have been good this year, you may be interested to learn that Google today launched its annual Santa tracking feature, allowing Santa to be tracked in real time on his mythical journey to the North Pole as he prepares to deliver presents to kids around the world. Google's Santa Tracker continues a 19-year tradition for the company, allowing excited children (and parents!) to keep up...
Read Full Article36 comments