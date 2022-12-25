What to Buy With the Apple Gift Card You Unwrapped

Apple gift cards are always a popular gift for Christmas and other holidays, so you might have unwrapped one recently. We've put together a list of products to spend it on, with everything priced under $100 in the United States.



Apple used to offer two separate gift cards, including an Apple Store gift card for in-store products and an iTunes gift card for purchasing content like apps, games, TV shows, and movies. These gift cards have since been combined into the all-in-one Apple gift card, which says "the gift card for everything Apple" on the packaging.

To redeem an Apple gift card on an iPhone or iPad, open the App Store, tap your photo in the top-right corner, and tap "Redeem Gift Card or Code."



What to Buy With an Apple Gift Card



Belkin sells an iPhone mount for use with macOS Ventura's new Continuity Camera feature, which allows an iPhone to be used as a Mac's webcam. Priced at $29.95, the mount attaches to the iPhone with MagSafe and can then be affixed to the top lid of a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro for use with Continuity Camera. Belkin also offers a version of the mount for use with the latest iMac and Studio Display for $39.95.





Apple this year released new 35W power adapters with dual USB-C ports, with standard and compact versions of the charger available for $59 each. Both adapters feature foldable prongs and can be used to charge or power multiple Apple devices simultaneously, such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, and HomePod mini.





Apple this year released a new version of the Siri Remote for the Apple TV with a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging. If you already own an Apple TV model released in 2015 or later, the remote can be purchased separately for $59.





Clean your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Studio Display, and other devices with Apple's official polishing cloth, released in 2021.





Keep track of your belongings with Apple's item tracker, which integrates with the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. A four-pack is also available for $99.





Twelve South's AirFly Pro accessory lets you use AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with an airplane's in-flight entertainment system. Simply plug AirFly Pro into the headphone jack on a plane to watch or listen with your AirPods.





Nanoleaf's smart color-changing LED bulb is compatible with HomeKit, allowing it to be controlled with Siri. A three-pack is also available for $49.95.





Available in gray or orange, the Logitech Crayon is a more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil for drawing on compatible iPad models.





Apple's MagSafe Charger attaches magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 model for wireless charging at up to 15W speeds.





Apple's leather MagSafe Wallet attaches magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 model and can store up to three credit cards or IDs. The latest version of the wallet supports Find My so you can track the wallet's location if you lose it.





Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 model, providing additional battery life on the go.





Have an Apple Watch? Treat yourself to a new band, with dozens of options to choose from, including the custom-fitted Solo Loop.





Have an iPhone? Treat yourself to a new case, with dozens of options to choose from, including those from third-party brands like OtterBox and Tech21.



Apple Music Annual Subscription ($99)



Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards an annual Apple Music subscription for $99.99 per year — a savings of nearly $20 per year compared to paying $9.99 per month. Switch from a monthly subscription to an annual subscription in the Settings app on iPhone under Your Name > Subscriptions > Apple Music.





Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards Apple One, which lets you subscribe to multiple Apple services at a discount. The base Apple One plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ with 50GB of storage for $16.95 per month, which is $7 less per month compared to subscribing to the services separately.



iCloud+ Storage



Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards an iCloud+ plan with additional storage. Available storage amounts include 50GB for $0.99 per month, 200GB for $2.99 per month, and 2TB for $9.99 per month.