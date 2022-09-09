Kuo: Apple to Further Separate Devices in iPhone 15 Lineup With Different Features

Apple will further differentiate its "Pro" and non-"Pro" iPhone models with next year's iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, according to insightful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a series of tweets earlier today, Kuo said that further differentiating the ‌iPhone‌ lineup would increase sales of the "Pro" models. To this end, Kuo said that "Apple will also start creating differentiation between the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro," using a "precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market."

This differentiation would presumably occur by giving individual devices in the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup different features, providing more reasons to be upsell next year's ‌iPhone‌ models. The only differentiating features between the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, are display size and battery life.

It is not yet clear how capabilities could be separated across the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup, with some features such as the Dynamic Island expected to expand to the entire selection of devices, but the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max could be the only model to feature a periscope telephoto camera system.

One of the reasons Apple is able to do this, "even though hardware innovation has become more challenging and the market has matured," is believed to be cause the "Android camp still poses no threat to Apple in the high-end market" due to brand value and ecosystem disadvantages. That being said, Kuo added that Qualcomm's transfer of high-end chips for Android devices from Samsung to TSMC, Apple's chip supplier, as well as an aggressive push toward foldable phones, could help Android regain ground in the years ahead.