Kuo: Apple to Further Separate Devices in iPhone 15 Lineup With Different Features
Apple will further differentiate its "Pro" and non-"Pro" iPhone models with next year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, according to insightful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a series of tweets earlier today, Kuo said that further differentiating the iPhone lineup would increase sales of the "Pro" models. To this end, Kuo said that "Apple will also start creating differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro," using a "precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market."
This differentiation would presumably occur by giving individual devices in the iPhone 15 lineup different features, providing more reasons to be upsell next year's iPhone models. The only differentiating features between the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are display size and battery life.
It is not yet clear how capabilities could be separated across the iPhone 15 lineup, with some features such as the Dynamic Island expected to expand to the entire selection of devices, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the only model to feature a periscope telephoto camera system.
One of the reasons Apple is able to do this, "even though hardware innovation has become more challenging and the market has matured," is believed to be cause the "Android camp still poses no threat to Apple in the high-end market" due to brand value and ecosystem disadvantages. That being said, Kuo added that Qualcomm's transfer of high-end chips for Android devices from Samsung to TSMC, Apple's chip supplier, as well as an aggressive push toward foldable phones, could help Android regain ground in the years ahead.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer the "Dynamic Island" thanks to a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that takes...
Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage...
Apple today introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new pill-shaped cutout called the "Dynamic Island," which Apple says provides "a rich and delightful new way to interact with activities, alerts, and notifications" on the devices.
With a combination of hardware and software, the Dynamic Island can morph into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone...
Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard.
The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet at 2,000 nits – two times brighter than previous models ...
Apple today announced that all iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. do not have a built-in SIM card tray and instead rely entirely on eSIM technology.
Tech specs on Apple's website confirm the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are not compatible with physical SIM cards and instead have dual eSIM support, allowing for multiple cellular plans to be activated on a...
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:44 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple today announced that iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be available to all users with compatible iPhone and Apple Watch models on Monday, September 12.
iOS 16 was first previewed by Apple in June, and over the last several months, it has undergone beta testing with app developers and members of the public beta program. iOS 16 is a significant release, with major features including an entirely...
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, debuting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, a revamped version of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce all...