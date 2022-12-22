Hands-On With Belkin's New iPhone Continuity Camera Mount for Mac Desktops and Displays
Belkin last week quietly introduced a new iPhone Mount with MagSafe that's designed for Mac desktops and displays that you use with your Mac, allowing you to take advantage of Continuity Camera on those devices. We picked one up and thought we'd test it out for MacRumors readers who are thinking about ordering one.
The Belkin iPhone Mount for Mac desktops and displays is pretty similar to the mount for Mac notebooks that came out earlier this year, but there are some design and price differences. First off, it's $40 instead of $30, probably because the mounting portion is a good deal larger to accommodate displays of different sizes.
Design wise, the lip of the mount fits over the edge of a display or an iMac, and then there's an adjustable arm that secures it at the back of the device. An iPhone attaches to the mount using MagSafe, and can be put in portrait or landscape mode. There are also adjustable viewing angles that you can use by tilting the mount hinge, something not available on the MacBook version.
Because of the tilt option and the general height of an iMac or an external display, the desktop mount is much better at Desk View, the feature that lets you show off your desktop while on a video chat. With the MacBook version, Desk View is much more limited, but you can see a lot more of the desk with the desktop mount, which makes it more useful.
Belkin's display and Mac desktop mount is particularly useful for Mac Studio or Mac mini owners who use it with a Studio Display or a third-party display that doesn't have a webcam, because it adds webcam functionality. There's also a 1/4" tripod screw on the mount, so you can use it with a mini tripod too, if desired, adding even more versatility.
The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for desktops and displays can be purchased from the online Apple Store for $40. It is backordered and will arrive to customers in late January to early February.
