Samsung Prioritizing Development of OLED Displays for Rumored 2024 iPad Pro

Samsung is prioritizing the development of OLED displays that Apple plans to use in upcoming iPad models, according to a report today by The Elec.



According to the report, Samsung has prioritized the development of a particular display type that uses two-stack tandem OLED panels, which is what Apple plans to use in future ‌iPad‌ and Mac models. Prioritization of this display type means the South Korean tech giant will focus less on developing full-cut OLED displays, which use just a single OLED layer, according to The Elec.

Samsung is Apple's main display supplier and has been supplying the company with OLED displays for high-end iPhone models since 2017. Other products, like the iPhone SE, Mac, and ‌iPad‌, still use LCD displays and mini-LED technology on select products.

Apple is expected to release the first OLED iPad Pro in 2024 in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, according to the reliable display analyst Ross Young. Also in 2024, Apple is also rumored to bring OLED display technology to the Mac with a 13-inch MacBook Air.