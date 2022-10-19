iPad Pro With OLED Display Rumored for Launch in 2024

Apple can be expected to announce 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024, according to display analyst Ross Young.



In a tweet, Young said both models of the ‌iPad Pro‌ will come with OLED displays in the early half of 2024. The new M2 ‌iPad Pro‌ models announced yesterday include no display changes, including the lack of a mini-LED display on the smaller 11-inch model. Apple introduced a mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ in April 2021, and despite rumors it would also come to the 11-inch size, that did not happen.

Compared to mini-LED technology, the OLED displays Apple is reportedly planning to use will include a two-stack tandem structure, in which there are two red, green, and blue emission layers, allowing for increased brightness. OLED displays are also more power efficient, which could help extend battery life.