Top Stories: iCloud Encryption Expansion, Apple Music Karaoke, and More

by

The holidays are quickly approaching, which means Apple is wrapping up its final announcements and launches of 2022. This week saw Apple announce an expansion of encryption options for iCloud, a new karaoke-like experience called Apple Music Sing, and the launch of HomePod mini in new countries.

top stories 10de 2022
Apple is also rolling out the "biggest upgrade" ever for App Store pricing options for developers, and for those who are having a hard time getting a hold of an iPhone 14 Pro due to shortages, we took a look at why you might just want to wait until next year's models to upgrade, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!

Apple Announces End-to-End Encryption Option for iCloud Photos, Notes, Backups, and More

Apple this week announced a major expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud on an opt-in basis.

Apple advanced security Advanced Data Protection screen Feature Orange
Starting with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS 13.1, coming later this month, a new Advanced Data Protection feature gives users the option to enable end-to-end encryption across many other iCloud data categories, including backups, photos, notes, and more.

Apple also previewed two other security features for iMessage and Apple ID accounts that will be available in 2023.

Apple Music Sing: New Karaoke Feature Announced for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Apple Music Sing is a new karaoke-like feature in the Apple Music app that lets you sing along to tens of millions of songs.

apple music sing color bg 1
The feature allows users to lower the volume of the vocals in a song and then take over as the singer within the lyrics section of the Apple Music app. You'll need a device with an A13 chip or newer, including the iPhone 11 and newer, select iPads, and the latest Apple TV 4K.

It's officially launching later this month, but it's available now for users running the iOS 16.2 beta and we went hands-on with the new feature to get a sense for how it works.

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch Next Week With These 12 New Features

iOS 16.2 is expected to be released next week following nearly two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update now has over a dozen new features for the iPhone.

iOS 16
We've put together a list of 12 notable features and changes for the iPhone with iOS 16.2, including the Freeform app, a new AirDrop setting, and more.

Can't Get an iPhone 14 Pro? Here's Why You Should Wait for the iPhone 15 Ultra

Due to production issues at the main iPhone factory in China, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are currently very hard to find.

iPhone 15 Ultra Rumors Thumb
If you are unable to get your hands on an iPhone 14 Pro right now, it might be a good idea to check out our list of reasons to consider waiting for the "iPhone 15 Ultra" rumored to launch next year. New features expected include a faster USB-C port and much more.

Apple Announces App Store Changes, Including Expanded Pricing Up to $10,000

Apple this week announced it is providing developers with an additional 700 price points for App Store apps, allowing apps to be priced as low as 29 cents, or as high as $10,000 upon request.

iOS App Store General Feature Sqaure Complement
Apple is also making it easier for developers to manage foreign exchange rate fluctuations. These changes apply now to apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions and will be available for all apps in 2023.

HomePod Mini Launching in More Countries This Month

Apple says the HomePod mini will be available in Finland, Norway, and Sweden starting December 13, with orders available now.

homepod mini color bars
The smart speaker is also launching in South Africa on December 19 and in Denmark in early 2023.

It's been over two years since Apple released the HomePod mini in the United States. Earlier this week, we outlined what's next for the smart speaker.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

Apple advanced security Advanced Data Protection screen Feature

FBI Calls End-to-End Encryption 'Deeply Concerning' as Privacy Groups Hail Apple's Advanced Data Protection as a Victory for Users

Thursday December 8, 2022 2:45 am PST by
Apple yesterday announced that end-to-end encryption is coming to even more sensitive types of iCloud data, including device backups, messages, photos, and more, meeting the longstanding demand of both users and privacy groups who have rallied for the company to take the significant step forward in user privacy. iCloud end-to-end encryption, or what Apple calls "Advanced Data Protection,"...
Read Full Article183 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch Next Week With These 12 New Features

Thursday December 8, 2022 7:05 am PST by
iOS 16.2 is expected to be released next week following nearly two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update now has over a dozen new features for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features coming with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets, the...
Read Full Article90 comments
maxresdefault

Can't Get an iPhone 14 Pro? Here's Why You Should Wait for the iPhone 15 Ultra

Monday December 5, 2022 11:44 am PST by
Due to production issues at Apple supplier factories in China, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are backordered and basically out of stock at every store. If you were planning to gift or receive an iPhone 14 Pro model for the holidays and didn't already get one, you're basically out of luck because they're gone until late December. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article220 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With Apple Music Sing in iOS 16.2

Wednesday December 7, 2022 12:24 pm PST by
With the iOS 16.2 release candidate that came out today, Apple added the new Apple Music Sing feature that was announced earlier this week. We thought we'd check out the new karaoke feature to see how it works. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple Music Sing is available on modern iPhones and iPads, as well as the newest Apple TV 4K. It's built in to the Apple...
Read Full Article136 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Launching This Month With These 8 New Features

Thursday December 1, 2022 8:44 am PST by
Apple plans to publicly release iOS 16.2 for the iPhone in mid-December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The update remains in beta testing for now, with at least eight new features and changes already uncovered so far. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the ability to hide...
Read Full Article
Apple Accessories Deals 2022 Anker

Deals: Amazon's New Anker Sale Has Savings on USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

Wednesday December 7, 2022 8:10 am PST by
Anker this week has introduced a new sale across its most popular accessories on Amazon, including savings on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Many of these sales...
Read Full Article19 comments
Apple advanced security Advanced Data Protection screen Feature

Apple Announces End-to-End Encryption Option for iCloud Photos, Notes, Backups, and More

Wednesday December 7, 2022 10:00 am PST by
Apple today announced it is expanding end-to-end encryption to many additional iCloud data categories on an opt-in basis for enhanced security. iCloud already protects 14 data categories using end-to-end encryption by default, including the Messages app when backups are disabled, passwords stored in iCloud Keychain, Health data, Apple Maps search history, Apple Card transactions, and more,...
Read Full Article137 comments
Twitter Feature

Twitter to Charge $11 Per Month for Twitter Blue on iPhone, $7 on Website

Wednesday December 7, 2022 6:47 pm PST by
Twitter plans to charge $11 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription on the iPhone in order to account for the 30 percent cut that Apple takes from in-app purchases, reports The Information. On the web, Twitter Blue will be priced at $7 per month. Prior to when Twitter Blue was paused, Twitter was charging $7.99 for a subscription, but the pricing will change before it relaunches. According ...
Read Full Article207 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature yellow

Apple to Charge Under $100,000 for Apple Car, Launch Planned for 2026

Tuesday December 6, 2022 2:31 pm PST by
Apple is aiming to launch an Apple-branded consumer-oriented vehicle by 2026, and its goal is to hit a price point under $100,000 to make the car appeal to a wider range of customers, reports Bloomberg. Apple initially planned to design a car that might look similar to Canoo's Lifestyle Vehicle, where passengers could face one another in a limousine-style car with no steering wheel or...
Read Full Article326 comments