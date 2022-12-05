What's Next for HomePod Mini: Recapping the Latest Rumors

It's been over two years since Apple released the HomePod mini. Beyond new color options, the smart speaker has not been updated since launching in November 2020, but rumors suggest that a new model could be in the pipeline.



Below, we've recapped the latest rumors and expectations for the HomePod mini.



HomePod Mini History

October 2020: Apple announces the HomePod mini during its iPhone 12 event.

Apple announces the HomePod mini during its iPhone 12 event. November 2020: HomePod mini launches November 16 in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, and the U.K., followed by Mexico and Taiwan on November 24.

HomePod mini launches November 16 in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, and the U.K., followed by Mexico and Taiwan on November 24. December 2020 - November 2021: HomePod mini launches in mainland China, Austria, Ireland, New Zealand, and Italy.

HomePod mini launches in mainland China, Austria, Ireland, New Zealand, and Italy. March 2021: Apple discontinues the full-sized HomePod.

Apple discontinues the full-sized HomePod. November 2021: HomePod mini gets three new color options: yellow, orange, and blue.

HomePod mini gets three new color options: yellow, orange, and blue. March 2022: HomePod mini launches in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

HomePod Mini Rumors

New Model

In August 2022, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was considering launching an updated version of the HomePod mini in the future, but he did not provide a specific timeframe or details about potential new features. He did say the update was unlikely to be "super-impressive," suggesting any changes to the speaker would be minor.



More Countries

Apple is likely to launch the HomePod mini in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden in the foreseeable future based on Siri language support.

In recent software updates, the HomePod mini and full-sized HomePod gained support for Siri in Swedish, Norwegian, and Finnish. Danish is still not supported on HomePods, but a report earlier this year indicated that the language was being tested.



Improved Home App

Starting with iOS 16.2, which remains in beta testing, an optional update is available for the Home app on the iPhone. Apple says the update improves the app's performance, efficiency, and reliability for controlling smart home accessories.

To upgrade the Home app, all HomePod speakers associated with the same iCloud account as the iPhone must be updated to HomePod software version 16.2, which also remains in beta testing and is expected to be released alongside iOS 16.2 later this month.