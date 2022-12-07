Apple Music Karaoke Experience Coming to These Supported Devices

Apple yesterday announced a karaoke experience coming to Apple Music called "Apple Music Sing," which will be available later this month to Apple Music subscribers.



Despite its seemingly simple functionality of showing lyrics and allowing users to sing along in an interactive way, Apple Music Sing will only be supported on select Apple devices. Below, we've listed the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV models that will support the new experience later this month. Apple Music Sing will not be available on the Mac.

iPhone

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE (Third-generation)

iPad

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Fifth-generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Sixth-generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (Third-generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (Fourth-generation)

iPad (Ninth-generation)

iPad (Tenth-generation)

iPad mini (Sixth-generation)

Apple TV

2022 Apple TV 4K

Apple says that Apple Music Sing will be available to all users sometime later this month but has not provided a specific date. Apple is expected to test Apple Music Sing with developers and public beta testers before its launch.