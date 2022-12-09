HomePod Mini Available to Order in Finland, Norway, and Sweden

Apple is accepting orders for the HomePod mini in Finland, Norway, and Sweden on its online store. The smart speaker is available in space gray, white, blue, orange, and yellow and is estimated for delivery in 4-6 business days in each country.



HomePod mini pricing is set at €109 in Finland, 1,249 kr in Norway, and 1,295 kr in Sweden, compared to $99 in the United States.

Apple previously announced that the HomePod mini would be available in these countries starting December 13 and orders can be placed in advance. Apple said the HomePod mini will also be available in South Africa starting December 19 and in Denmark next year.

Apple first released the HomePod mini in the U.S. and select other countries in November 2020. With Siri, the smart speaker can be used for listening to music, controlling HomeKit smart home accessories, setting a timer, and other tasks. Beyond new colors, the device has not received any hardware changes since launching two years ago.