HomePod Mini Launches in Finland, Norway, and Sweden on December 13

The HomePod mini will be available in Finland, Norway, and Sweden from Tuesday, December 13, Apple has announced via press releases.



Priced at 1,249 Norwegian Krone/Swedish Krone and 109 euros, the ‌HomePod mini‌ will be available in white, blue, orange, yellow and space gray.

The ‌HomePod mini‌ delivers 360-degree sound, uses Apple's voice assistant Siri, has built-in Thread support and support for the Matter smart home standard. Two of the speakers can also be connected to form a stereo pair. Apple rolled out support for ‌Siri‌ in Finnish, Swedish, and Norwegian on the HomePod earlier this year.

‌HomePod mini‌ is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later and iPod touch (seventh generation) with the latest version of iOS, iPad Pro, iPad (fifth generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later and iPad mini 4 or newer with the latest version of iPadOS.