Apple Announces App Store Changes, Including Expanded Pricing Up to $10,000

Apple today announced it is providing developers with an additional 700 price points for App Store apps, allowing apps to be priced as low as 29 cents, or as high as $10,000. Developers who want to price their app above $1,000 must submit a request to Apple.



In total, developers will have the ability to select from 900 price points, with the 100 highest price points available upon request only. The new price points will increase incrementally, including every 10 cents up to $10, every 50 cents between $10 and $50, and so forth. Rounded price endings will also be available, such as $0.90 or $1.00, along with prices that begin with two repeating digits (such as ₩110,000 in South Korea.)

In August 2021, Apple promised that it would expand the number of App Store price points as part of a $100 million settlement with developers.

Apple is also making it easier for developers to manage foreign exchange rate changes by allowing them to choose their preferred storefront as the basis for automatically generating prices across the App Store's other 174 storefronts and 44 currencies. For example, Apple says a Japanese game developer who receives most of their business from Japanese customers can set a price for the Japan storefront, and have their prices outside of the country automatically update as foreign exchange and tax rates change around the world. Developers will still be able to define prices per storefront if they desire.

Apple says the new price points and foreign exchange rate management option will be available for apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions starting today, and for all other apps and in-app purchases in "spring 2023."

Apple periodically updates prices in certain App Store regions based on changes in foreign exchange rates and taxes. Starting in 2023, the company says developers with paid apps and in-app purchases will be able to set local territory pricing, which will not be impacted by these automatic price adjustments from that point onwards.