Hands-On With Apple Music Sing in iOS 16.2

With the iOS 16.2 release candidate that came out today, Apple added the new Apple Music Sing feature that was announced earlier this week. We thought we'd check out the new karaoke feature to see how it works.

‌Apple Music‌ Sing is available on modern iPhones and iPads, as well as the newest Apple TV 4K. It's built in to the ‌Apple Music‌ app, and therefore limited to ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers. Note that you need to have a full ‌Apple Music‌ subscription, as it is not included with the more affordable voice-only plan.

If you've used ‌Apple Music‌'s built-in follow along lyrics feature, you know how to use ‌Apple Music‌ Sing. The feature basically uses the lyric functionality, while also adding a toggle to turn down the vocals of a song to replace them with your own.

Just pick a song, turn on the lyrics, and then use the little microphone icon to adjust the vocals. ‌Apple Music‌ Sing is not available for every song, and it's not entirely clear which songs Apple is limiting it to.

Apple is going to provide playlists for ‌Apple Music‌ Sing, which will be filled with popular songs to sing along to. ‌Apple Music‌ Sing will be available to all users with the launch of iOS 16.2, and as we already have a release candidate, iOS 16.2 could come out as soon as next week.

‌Apple Music‌ Sing is available on the iPhone 11 and later, the third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and later, the fifth-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and later, the fourth-generation iPad Air and later, the ninth-generation iPad and later, the iPad mini and later, and the new third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K.