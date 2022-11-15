Deals: AirPods 2 Drop to $89.99 on Amazon ($39 Off)

Amazon today introduced a deal on Apple's AirPods 2, available for $89.99, down from $129.00. There's currently a slight shipping delay for the headphones, with the delivery date estimated for early December.

This price is just about $10 off from the previous all-time low price on the AirPods 2, but this is still a solid second-best option on the AirPods 2 that you can lock in today for guaranteed delivery before Christmas. As of now, only Amazon is offering this steep of a discount.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.