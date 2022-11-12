Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 16.2 Beta 2 Changes, and More

Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we're not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple's plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks.



Looking further into the future, we're expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we're already hearing a decent amount about what to expect from it, so read on for details on these stories and more!



8 Features Rumored for the iPhone 15 Coming in 2023

There's almost a year to go until we get new iPhone 15 models in September 2023, but we've been hearing rumors about potential features and changes for months now, including a USB-C port and more. We've rounded up eight features rumored for the iPhone 15 so far.



A familiar lineup of devices is expected next year, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rumors suggest the Pro Max model could be named the iPhone 15 Ultra instead as Apple further distinguishes its highest-end smartphone.

Check out our comprehensive iPhone 15 roundup for even more details.



Everything New in iOS 16.2 Beta 2 for iPhone

Apple this week seeded the second beta of iOS 16.2 to developers and public beta testers. As usual, there are a handful of changes in the latest beta, including 5G support in India and a Medications widget.



iOS 16.2 also features Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, new Home app architecture, Live Activities for select sports games via the Apple TV app, unintentional Emergency SOS call reporting, and more.

Apple also released iOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes.



Apple Working On Shorter Siri Trigger Phrase

Apple plans to drop "Hey" from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase within the next few years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Users would simply say "Siri" followed by a command.



"While that might seem like a small change, making the switch is a technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work," said Gurman, in the latest edition of his newsletter.



15 Tips to Make Your iPhone Battery Last Longer

iPhone battery life has improved over the years, but there are still some situations where you may be away from a charger for a prolonged period and need your device to last as long as possible.



We've put together a list of 15 useful tips for maximizing iPhone battery life, ranging from turning off Background App Refresh to adjusting Mail app settings and more. Of course, enabling Low Power Mode also helps.



The MacRumors Show: John Gruber Talks macOS Ventura and Upcoming Macs

John Gruber of Daring Fireball joined us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show podcast to discuss everything Mac and macOS Ventura.



Listen to The MacRumors Show using apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on the MacRumors YouTube channel.



Apple Still Has These Five Things Coming Before 2022 Ends

Apple recently indicated that its product lineup is "set" heading into the holiday shopping season, suggesting that there won't be any new Macs or other devices announced through the remainder of 2022. Nonetheless, there are still at least five notable items on Apple's agenda to expect before the end of the year.



Looking ahead, we recently shared a list of six major products to expect from Apple in 2023.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!