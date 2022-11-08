Everything New in iOS 16.2 Beta 2: 5G in India, Medication Widget and More

Apple today released the second betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to developers for testing purposes, with the update tweaking some features and addressing some bugs that were discovered in the first beta.



We've outlined all of the changes found in the second betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 in this article.



Lock Screen Camera Bug Fix

Apple has fixed an annoying bug that did not allow you to exit out of the Lock Screen camera with a swipe. The swipe gesture has been re-enabled, so it is no longer necessary to lock the iPhone to get out of the Camera interface if it is accessed from the Lock Screen.



5G Connectivity in India

The second beta of iOS 16.2 adds 5G support in India for select carriers including Airtel and Jio. Users in India who are running the beta and who use supported carriers can connect to 5G networks.

It’s active for Airtel and Jio pic.twitter.com/PKSfrvqes2 — Ruben Roy (@rubenroy2005) November 8, 2022

Medication Widget

The first beta of iOS 16.2 added a Sleep widget, and the second beta adds a Medication widget. There are two options, one that is a single pill icon and a second that lets you know when you need to take a medication. It will alert you if all your medications are logged or if you have no more medications for the day.

More Features

Know of an iOS 16.2 beta 2 feature we left out? Let us know in the comments below.