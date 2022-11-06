Gurman: Apple Working On Revamped Siri Experience That Doesn't Require 'Hey Siri' Trigger Phrase

Apple is working on an updated Siri experience that moves away from the trigger phrase "Hey ‌Siri‌" currently required to invoke the digital voice assistant hands-free, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.



In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is working on a way for ‌Siri‌ to be able to understand phrases and commands without the need to use the "Hey ‌Siri‌" trigger phrase but instead simply saying "‌Siri‌." Gurman says the change is expected to roll out sometime next year or in 2024.



The company is working on an initiative to drop the "Hey in the trigger phrase so that a user only needs to say "Siri"—along with a command. While that might seem like a small change, making the switch is a technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work. The complexity involves Siri being able to understand the singular phrase "Siri" in multiple different accents and dialects. Having two words—"Hey Siri"—increases the likelihood of the system properly picking up the signal.

Gurman also reports today that Apple is working to further integrate ‌Siri‌ into third-party services and apps to provide more context and assistance to users.