Upcoming 11-Inch iPad Pro Rumored to Miss Out on Mini-LED Display
The upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will feature the same LED Liquid Retina Display found in the current generation model and not the newer mini-LED display technology found in the larger 12.9-inch size, reliable display analyst Ross Young said today.
Replying in a tweet, Young reaffirmed previous rumors that the upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will not gain the newer mini-LED display technology, meaning customers who want the more advanced display will need to revert to the larger 12.9-inch size.
Early rumors suggested that for the next iPad Pro update, Apple would expand the mini-lED display it introduced on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in April 2021 to also the smaller 11-inch size. The Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro brings extreme dynamic range to the iPad Pro, offering a "stunning visual experience" with more true-to-life details and HDR.
The 11-inch iPad Pro display is an LED Liquid Retina Display that still has many of the same features as the 12.9-inch size but misses out on the extreme dynamic range, higher brightness, and darker blacks. Young said today he expects the upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros to feature the same displays as their respective current generation models.
The new iPad Pros are expected to be incremental updates, featuring a new chip and potentially new charging capabilities. The new models will be powered by the M2 Apple silicon chip, offering performance improvements compared to the M1 chip in the current models.
Reputable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is not planning to hold a digital event for these new iPad Pros this month. Instead, Apple is expected to announce the new iPad Pro models in a "matter of days" through a press release and updates on its websites.
Top Rated Comments
In all seriousness, this just makes the iPad lineup super confusing. The gap between the air and the 11” pro is way too small. Adding the mini LED would have given a good reason to upgrade but at this point, it seems like we will be waiting for the M3 generation for a true next gen iPad Pro.