Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 Discounted by $50 at Amazon in First Significant Sale

Just weeks after launch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is already seeing its first significant discounts at a major retailer with Amazon taking $50 off many of the cheapest configurations, GPS models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For example, the 41mm GPS aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 in Silver with White Sport Band is now available for $349.00, compared to the regular price of $399.00. Midnight and (PRODUCT)RED versions are also currently available at the discounted $349 price, but some configurations remain at the regular $399.

Customers should be aware that Apple is now requiring users select either a S/M or M/L Sport Band at the time of purchase rather than including band pieces for both sizes, so be sure you are purchasing the proper band size and that the configuration you want is on sale.

Those who prefer the larger Apple Watch size will find similar $50 discounts on select 45mm GPS aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 models such as Starlight with Starlight Sport Band, bringing the price down to $379.00 from $429.00. Silver and (PRODUCT)RED versions with M/L Sport Bands are also currently showing the discounted price.

Expect more discounts on select Apple products over the next few days with Amazon's "Prime Early Access Sale" this Tuesday and Wednesday. If you're not already a Prime member, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to help get your holiday shopping started early.