Amazon Announces Prime Day Follow-Up Event Coming in October

Amazon today announced a follow-up to its popular summertime "Prime Day" event, which it's calling "Prime Early Access Sale." This event will run for two days on October 11 and 12, and is available exclusively for Amazon Prime members.



The company is describing the new sale as an "early access" event for holiday deals, ahead of Black Friday shopping in November. There isn't a concrete list of deals yet, but if the sale is similar to Prime Day, you can expect a handful of solid Apple-related product discounts.

Amazon also says there will be markdowns on Fire TVs and tablets, and products from brands like Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid, Samsung, LEGO, Adidas, and more. Select deals have kicked off early as well, including four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for new members and Grubhub+ free for a year for Prime members.

We'll be tracking all of the top Apple product and accessory deals during the Prime Early Access Sale in October, so be sure to keep an eye out for those sales in a few weeks.