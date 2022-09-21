Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond Coming to FIFA 23

Ted Lasso, Roy Kent, and the AFC Richmond team will be available in FIFA 23 when it launches on September 30, EA Games announced today. The characters are from hit Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso," and will be fully playable.

Along with Ted Lasso and Roy Kent, popular characters that include Coach Beard, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, and Isaac McAdoo will be integrated into the game, as will the Nelson Road Stadium, the home ground for AFC Richmond.

Coach Beard and Ted Lasso himself will be available as a playable manager in Career Mode, or AFC Richmond can be swapped into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league. The team will also be available in Kick-Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.

EA says that players can show their love for AFC Richmond with customization items that include authentic kits and TIFOS. FIFA 23 is set to launch worldwide on September 30, and it will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.