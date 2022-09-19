iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Launch in Over 20 More Countries Later This Week

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are set to launch in over 20 additional countries and territories on September 23, including Malaysia, Turkey, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and others. Apple has not provided a complete list of the countries.



In Mexico, pre-orders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will begin on September 23 and the devices will launch September 30.

In some of the countries, including Malaysia and Turkey, the iPhone 14 Plus will be available starting October 7. This is the same date that the device launches in the United States and more than 40 other countries and territories.

September 23 is the same day that the Apple Watch Ultra and second-generation AirPods Pro will launch in the United States and many other countries.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have improved cameras, longer battery life, more repairable designs, and more, while the Pro models exclusively feature the Dynamic Island, the ability to shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos, an optional always-on display, and a faster A16 Bionic chip. The entire iPhone 14 lineup features a new car crash detection feature, while emergency texting via satellite launches in the U.S. and Canada in November.