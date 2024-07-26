Best Apple Deals of the Week: Low Prices Arrive for M3 iMacs, Plus Big Discounts on Samsung Monitors

by

This week's best deals include huge savings on Samsung's popular monitors, 40 percent off Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps for new subscribers, and more. In terms of Apple devices, the best all-around deal this week is on the M3 iMac, which is seeing $150 discounts on multiple models.

best apple deals new purple heroNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Samsung

smart monitor botw

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung monitors
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
32-inch Smart Monitor M80D for $499.99

$700 OFF
27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99

Samsung kicked off a new "Black Friday in July" sale this week, and it includes matches of the best prices of the year on popular monitors like the Smart Monitor M80D and ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor.

Adobe

adobe creative

  • What's the deal? Take 40% off Adobe Creative Cloud
  • Where can I get it? Adobe
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

40% OFF
Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps for $35.99/month

Adobe this week brought back a notable discount on the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription, allowing new users to get 40 percent off for a limited time.

Charging Accessories

anker lantern new

  • What's the deal? Save on accessories from Anker, Eufy, and Jackery
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker, Eufy, and Jackery are hosting a large collection of discounts on Amazon this week, with great deals on portable batteries, power stations, Bluetooth trackers, and more. We've collected a few notable discounts below, but be sure to visit our original article for the full list.

iMac

imac new purple

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off M3 iMacs
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
M3 iMac (8-core/256GB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
M3 iMac (10-core/256GB) for $1,349.00

$150 OFF
M3 iMac (10-core/512GB) for $1,549.00

Prime Day prices are still around on the M3 iMac, starting at $1,149.00 for the 8-core/256GB computer. You'll find $150 off multiple models of the M3 iMac on Amazon right now, and every one is seeing a match of its all-time low price.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

