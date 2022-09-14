Apple Seeds Second Beta of Delayed iPadOS 16.1 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded another beta of the upcoming iPadOS 16.1 software to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming three weeks after the initial iPadOS 16.1 beta was seeded out.



Registered developers can download the iPadOS 16 profile from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta will be available over the air.

Apple has opted to delay the launch of ‌iPadOS 16‌ in order to continue working out bugs and other issues with the Stage Manager feature that is coming to M1 iPad models. ‌iPadOS 16‌ will not launch in September alongside iOS 16, and will instead be released as iPadOS 16.1 at a later date.

"As its own platform with features specifically designed for ‌iPad‌, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update," Apple said.

With the first beta of iPadOS 16.1, Apple has already started to make improvements to the way that Stage Manager works, changing the way the side rail can be interacted with while in full screen.

Apple rarely splits iOS and iPadOS launches apart, but it has decided so in this case because the latest version of iPadOS is rife with bugs and has been seeing a number of complaints about the multitasking Stage Manager option that continues to need refinements.