Apple Criticized for 'Fundamentally Misguided' Approach to Stage Manager in iPadOS 16

by

Stage Manager in the iPadOS 16 beta is receiving heavy criticism for being "fundamentally misguided" in its approach to bringing a new level of multitasking to the iPad experience, with some even calling on Apple to delay the feature entirely due to its shortcomings.

ipados 16 stage manager
Federico Viticci, the founder and editor in chief of MacStories and a prominent member of the Apple community, outlined his frustration with Stage Manager in a Twitter thread earlier this week. Viticci says that design decisions built into Stage Manager are "fundamentally misguided," arguing that the feature is unstable, hard to use, and has user interface glitches across the experience.

"If Stage Manager is the future of iPadOS for pro users, I hope Apple understands that it can't be rushed. We waited years for this; might as well get it in Spring 2023," Viticci says, suggesting Apple delay Stage Manager's release entirely and rethink its approach.

Stage Manager, for the first time, lets users overlap windows and use external display support with their ‌iPad‌. Apple's implementation of the feature, however, is not as clear-cut as some may have hoped.

‌iPad‌ enthusiasts have yearned for the company to take better advantage of the ‌iPad‌'s power and multitasking potential, and Stage Manager is Apple's answer to those calls. The narrative around iPadOS and its inability to take full advantage of the ‌iPad‌'s hardware took a momentous leap when Apple brought the M1 Apple silicon chip to the iPad Pro in April 2021 and then to the iPad Air last fall.

Stage Manager is designed to only work with iPads powered by the ‌M1‌ chip, another point of contention surrounding the increasingly controversial feature. Apple argues that only the unified memory architecture of the ‌M1‌ chip, designed initially for the Mac, can power the heavy workload that Stage Manager requires.

craig wwdc stage manager
Announcing Stage Manager at WWDC in June, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said, "With technologies like display scaling and virtual memory swap, we have the foundation for a big leap forward in user experience, one that can change how our Pro users get work done on ‌iPad‌."

Stage Manager is one of just a few new features of ‌iPadOS 16‌, but it's also present in macOS Ventura. While they share a name and the same fundamental idea, Stage Manager's implementation on ‌iPadOS 16‌ and ‌macOS Ventura‌ could not be more different.

For instance, as Viticci noted in his early overview of iPadOS 16, Apple is looking to alleviate the heavy lifting often faced by Mac users of having to perfectly position their overlapping Mac windows to create an ideal workspace. With Stage Manager on ‌iPadOS 16‌, the system automatically moves apps around to keep the main app in use in the center of the "stage" while other apps open "gracefully move to the side." As Viticci wrote at the time:

The idea behind Stage Manager is that you'll get a system that wants to help you keep the benefits of overlapping windows while offering tools that should alleviate some of the pains behind window management for people like me, who have historically disliked the Mac's overlapping windows.

Stage Manager also takes care of automatically focusing on the 'center app', and you can choose to hide or show the dock and recent apps on the left side. If you keep the dock, you'll have a fast way to drag in new windows into a workspace.

Viticci shared on Twitter two feedback reports he filed back to Apple about Stage Manager, still in testing. First, he suggests an easy way to move windows from the ‌iPad‌ to an external display, as it's currently not possible to do so. The other feedback report outlines how the system "destroys" workspaces for apps when connected to an external display.

For the latter report, Apple responded by saying it "behaves as intended," which Viticci calls "baffling." For the other suggestion to make it easier to move windows and spaces to an external display, Apple said after having "carefully considered" the idea, it won't be moving forward with its implementation.

Stepping away from the precedent in years past, Apple is planning to release ‌iPadOS 16‌ later in the fall and not alongside iOS 16, expected in September. The delay in ‌iPadOS 16‌'s launch should give Apple ample time to address concerns around Stage Manager before it launches to customers sometime in October.

Apple is unlikely to pull Stage Manager from ‌iPadOS 16‌ when it's released, although it could always opt to label it as a beta feature until it works through the kinks, as it did for Universal Control in macOS Monterey.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16

Top Rated Comments

Reason077 Avatar
Reason077
40 minutes ago at 02:06 am

"unstable, hard to use, and has user interface glitches across the experience."
Unfortunately this is the direction Apple seems to be going with a lot of its software updates lately. Another case in point: System Preferences in macOS Ventura beta!

Is Apple trying to do too much, too fast with its annual OS release schedule? Perhaps it's time they moved to a "tick/tock" model with major new features every 2nd year, followed by a release that focuses mainly on bug fixes, performance, new hardware support, etc? Would this give teams more time to ensure that significant new features like Stage Manager are really polished and well-thought out?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
leman Avatar
leman
38 minutes ago at 02:07 am
Yeah, I agree. It is potentially a powerful concept for both the iPad and the Mac, but the way it works now is awkward and weak. Apple should go back to the drawing board with this one.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
34 minutes ago at 02:11 am
It’s overengineered in my opinion. It could be so easy, just give me an active corner like on a Mac to select a „desktop“ with different open app windows on them and let me drag and drop a window from the iPad Home Screen to the extended monitor.

I’ll stick to one full screen app (eg safari) and a swipe from the right to quickly glance at twitter, messages or emails. I have not even used the „3 dots“ thing they added on iPadOS15. The only time I use it is when I activated it by mistake with a swipe down.

Apple doesn’t just work anymore. You need YouTube tutorials to use anything new that they try to squeeze into their pre-existing functionalities / features. Start to rebuilt from scratch
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
29 minutes ago at 02:16 am
Perhaps Apple would be better served by ditching the annual OS updates.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
40 minutes ago at 02:05 am
"If Stage Manager is the future of iPadOS for pro users, I hope Apple understands that it can't be rushed. We waited years for this; might as well get it in Spring 2023,"
Since iOS updates are free..they can release it how it is in the Fall...and make adjusments based on the feedback in spring too
We shouldnt wait if its bug free for it....some users will use it as it is and make their feedback for a more polish feature
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LoveTo Avatar
LoveTo
40 minutes ago at 02:06 am
Waiting for EU to force Apple to delay it and make it available on all iPads. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Planning to Hold iPhone 14 Event on September 7

Wednesday August 17, 2022 9:51 am PDT by
Apple is aiming to hold its first fall event on Wednesday, September 7, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The event will focus on the iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8. The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology, the removal of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout, an A16...
Read Full Article242 comments
iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday August 17, 2022 9:50 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems initially released in September 2021. iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 come a month after Apple released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 with new Live Sports features and bug fixes. The iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Read Full Article99 comments
10th Generation iPad Render

10th-Generation iPad With Major Design Changes Reportedly in Production Ahead of September Launch

Monday August 15, 2022 8:02 pm PDT by
Apple's rumored 10th-generation iPad is currently in production and will feature "major" design changes, according to a report from Taiwanese website DigiTimes. A mockup of the potential 10th-generation iPad design by Renders By Shailesh The report did not provide any specific details about the 10th-generation iPad's new design, but rumors suggest the device will feature a larger 10.5-inch...
Read Full Article101 comments
airpods pro black background

AirPods Pro 2: Five New Features and Improvements to Expect

Sunday August 14, 2022 3:28 pm PDT by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are finally nearing launch, with a release expected later this year. If you are considering upgrading to the new AirPods Pro once they are released, keep reading for a list of five new features to expect. In addition to all-new features, the second-generation AirPods Pro will likely adopt some features added to the standard AirPods last year. H2 Chip ...
Read Full Article126 comments
Apple Watch Series 3 v 8 1

Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Apple Watch Series 8: 20 Major New Features and Changes for Customers Upgrading

Tuesday August 16, 2022 6:52 am PDT by
It's crazy to think about, but next month will mark five years since Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 3. Despite being a severely antiquated smartwatch, the Series 3 has remained at the bottom of Apple's lineup for $199. Suppose you're still holding on to your Apple Watch Series 3. In that case, this article will list all the major new features and changes you'll get if you decide to...
Read Full Article90 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds Sixth Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Monday August 15, 2022 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of upcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming a week after Apple released the fifth developer betas. Registered developers can download the iOS and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air. iOS 16 introduces a revamped Lock...
Read Full Article77 comments