Apple Watch Ultra: A First Look at Apple's Artfully Designed Packaging

Apple yesterday unveiled its all-new Apple Watch Ultra, which the company says is "inspired by explorers and athletes" and "a versatile tool that empowers users to push their boundaries with adventure, endurance, and exploration."



In true Apple style, the company has designed the device's retail packaging in a way that reflects its vision. As shared by 3D artist Ian Zelbo, the box depicts a snowy and sublime mountain vista surrounded by foreboding atmospheric clouds, with the wider landscape overlapping into the inner packaging.

The all-new Apple Watch Ultra is available to pre-order starting now in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, the U.K., and more than 40 other countries and regions around the world, with pricing set at $799. Apple Watch Ultra will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on September 23.