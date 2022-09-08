Apple Shares Guided Video Tour of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Apple has published a nine-minute video positioned as a tour of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, with the walkthrough pre-empting the availability of online pre-orders, which go live on Friday.

Filmed at Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York City, the tour highlights the four available sizes, new camera features like Action mode, Lock Screen customizations, the iPhone 14 Pro 's Always-on display and A16 Bionic chip, Crash Detection, and more.

Apple suggests the video will help users choose the iPhone that's the right fit for them.



Find a new iPhone 14 that’s right for you. We've headed to the Big Apple to tell you all the big news about iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’ll explore the new models and go through all the amazing new features, sizes and colors available.

Pre-orders for the new ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ models open on Friday, September 9, and the 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ will begin shipping on Friday, September 16. The larger 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus will begin shipping to customers on Friday, October 7. Both the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will be available for pre-order this Friday, September 9, and will be available to customers starting Friday, September 16.