Bloomberg: Apple Working on Emergency Satellite Features for iPhones, 2021 Launch Unlikely

by

Apple is working on satellite capabilities for the iPhone that will allow users to send texts in emergency situations, reports Bloomberg. The feature would also allow ‌iPhone‌ users to report crashes and other emergencies in areas where there is no cellular coverage.

iPhone in Space
There are at least two emergency features that will rely on satellite networks, and while satellite technology has been in the works for years, these capabilities are not likely to launch in 2021.

The first feature, Emergency Message via Satellite, is designed to let users text emergency services and contacts using a satellite network when there is no signal available, and it will be integrated into the Messages app as a third communications protocol alongside SMS and iMessage. It will feature gray message bubbles rather than green or blue, and message length will be restricted.

The texting-via-satellite tool, codenamed Stewie inside Apple, will restrict messages to a shorter length. The texts will automatically push through to an emergency contact's phone, even if the do-not-disturb setting is on. One planned design will let a user send the message by typing "Emergency SOS" where they would usually input a contact name. In addition to delivering texts, the service may eventually be able to handle some phone calls too.

The second feature will let users report major emergencies like plane crashes and fires using satellite networks. It will be similar to a "911" call in the U.S. and can provide information like a user's location and medical ID, in addition to alerting emergency contacts.

A report over the weekend from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 13 would include low earth orbit satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages without 4G and 5G coverage, but further analysis has indicated that this suggestion is incorrect and unlikely.

According to Bloomberg, when Apple does implement satellite connectivity, it will be limited to "crisis scenarios" and will not be an alternative to cellular networks that allows for widespread texting and calling.

Apple will not launch these satellite capabilities in every country, and their availability will be dependent on local regulations and satellite locations. One built-in feature will ask users to go outdoors and walk in a specified direction to help the ‌iPhone‌ connect to a satellite. Connections may not be instantaneous, and it could take up to a minute for an ‌iPhone‌ to successfully communicate with a satellite.

Connecting to satellites will require a special modem chip, and Apple will continue to use Qualcomm technology for the next few years. It is not clear if Apple will partner with Globalstar, as Kuo has suggested. Globalstar competitors Iridium Communications and Omnispace are not working with Apple, according to Bloomberg, but the report does not rule out Globalstar.

The satellite features are "unlikely to be ready before next year," though Apple's modem chips this year could "have the hardware needed for satellite communications." The functionality could be changed or scrapped prior to when Apple is planning to launch it and it has not yet been finalized.

Apple has considered launching its own satellites, but the planned emergency features will rely on existing networks.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
33 minutes ago at 03:28 pm
leaked image of why this feature will not be available in 2021 iphones.



Attachment Image
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
36 minutes ago at 03:24 pm
Gotta wonder why some people still doubt Kuo. Well over a decade of reliable predictions in the industry. Countless contacts in the supply chain. Nothing in the iPhone is made without the Chinese supply chain knowing it.

Kuo might not be familiar with the soft aspects of the deal, e.g. which satellite provider Apple is partnering with or marketing launch dates. But when it comes to hardware, he's almost 100% in the know.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
32 minutes ago at 03:29 pm

The feature would also allow iPhone users to report crashes...
I had no idea Apple took iOS crashes so seriously. Truly admirable commitment to quality!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HALE101 Avatar
HALE101
41 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
So your telling me there a chance ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
munpip214 Avatar
munpip214
40 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
If they want me to use it they better make it a blue bubble ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SonOfaMac Avatar
SonOfaMac
30 minutes ago at 03:30 pm
Emergency use when available sounds far more likely than previous reports!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 12 colors trio

Apple Launches 'No Sound' Repair Program for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Models

Friday August 27, 2021 3:01 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of a new service program that addresses an issue that can cause some iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices to experience sound issues. According to Apple, a "very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models may experience sound problems because of a component that can fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article289 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Apple Watch Series 7 Major Redesign Revealed

Friday August 27, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
A major redesign appears to be in store for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, based on recent reports. According to renders from 91mobiles that were reportedly obtained from supply chain sources, the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a new design that mirrors the squared-off edges of the iPhone 12 lineup, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and 24-inch iMac. The Series 7 will also apparently be 1.7mm...
Read Full Article
91mmobile apple watch series 1

What to Expect From the Apple Watch Series 7

Friday August 27, 2021 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in just a few weeks is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside new iPhone 13 models, and it's looking like this could be one of the most exciting design updates we've had to the Apple Watch in a few years. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're not expecting new health features this year, and if there are new health sensors, Apple has kept them...
Read Full Article100 comments
iphone 13 rumors feature

Five iPhone 13 Rumors You May Have Missed

Saturday August 28, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
We're just weeks away from when Apple will announce the iPhone 13, which we're expecting to feature some considerable upgrades, including design, performance, cameras, and more. Like every year, rumors, leaks, and reports about what Apple has in store are abundant, with some more credible than others. Rumors about the next iPhone typically begin emerging early in the year, meaning they...
Read Full Article139 comments
apple watch series 7 clone

Apple Watch Series 7 Clones Emerge in China

Friday August 27, 2021 6:40 am PDT by
Images purporting to show counterfeit clones of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models have been shared online, giving a closer look at the device's expected redesign. The images, shared in a tweet from the user known as "Majin Bu," show counterfeit clones of the Apple Watch Series 7 in Space Gray, Silver, and Space Black. The design of the clones closely matches the redesign that is expected...
Read Full Article151 comments
Top Stories 74 Thumbnail

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Nears Launch, Larger Apple Watch?, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Rumors

Saturday August 28, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
August is rapidly drawing to close, which means Apple's annual iPhone launch event is right around the corner. iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 rumors are continuing to circulate, and we're also hearing about Mac updates likely coming a bit later. Apple is also finishing up work on its upcoming software updates like iOS 15, with some late-addition features starting to go live in beta while ...
Read Full Article15 comments
apple watch series 6 faces

Apple Watch Series 7 Expected to Feature New Watch Faces to Take Advantage of Larger Displays

Sunday August 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Along with an increase in size for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which is rumored to feature larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple plans to include new watch faces that take advantage of the larger displays. In the latest publication of his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has put his weight behind recent rumors suggesting that thanks to smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, ...
Read Full Article109 comments
it home ecommerce app iphone 13

iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Wednesday August 25, 2021 2:42 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home. The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30....
Read Full Article74 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTags

Thursday August 26, 2021 11:20 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The refreshed firmware has a version number of 1.0.291 and a build number of 1A291a, up from 1A287b. There's no word on what new features the firmware might add, but firmware released back in June added anti-stalking enhancements. There is no way to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done...
Read Full Article91 comments