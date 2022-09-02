Deals: iPad Accessory Sales Include Low Prices on Apple Pencil 2 ($99) and Magic Keyboard ($249)

Today we're tracking a set of deals on accessories for the iPad and iPad Pro, including the best-ever price on the Apple Pencil 2, as well as solid markdowns on the Magic Keyboards for the iPad Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Pencil 2

The Apple Pencil 2 has returned to $99.00 on Amazon today, down from $129.00. This remains the best price we've ever tracked for the Apple Pencil 2, and right now only Amazon is offering the discount.

The accessory is available to ship today, with a delivery estimate between September 4 and 7 for most places in the United States.



Magic Keyboard

Additionally, a few Magic Keyboard accessories for the iPad Pro lineup are on sale on Amazon. You can get the 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $249.00, down from $299.00.

You can also get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $299.00, down from $349.00. Both of these accessories launched in 2021 and feature a trackpad, USB-C port, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design.

