Deals: iPad Accessory Sales Include Low Prices on Apple Pencil 2 ($99) and Magic Keyboard ($249)
Today we're tracking a set of deals on accessories for the iPad and iPad Pro, including the best-ever price on the Apple Pencil 2, as well as solid markdowns on the Magic Keyboards for the iPad Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple Pencil 2
The Apple Pencil 2 has returned to $99.00 on Amazon today, down from $129.00. This remains the best price we've ever tracked for the Apple Pencil 2, and right now only Amazon is offering the discount.
The accessory is available to ship today, with a delivery estimate between September 4 and 7 for most places in the United States.
Magic Keyboard
Additionally, a few Magic Keyboard accessories for the iPad Pro lineup are on sale on Amazon. You can get the 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $249.00, down from $299.00.
You can also get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $299.00, down from $349.00. Both of these accessories launched in 2021 and feature a trackpad, USB-C port, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design.
For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
Popular Stories
The large pill-shaped combination cutout that's planned for the iPhone 14 Pro models will display privacy indicators for the microphone and the camera, according to a source that shared details on the MacRumors forums.
Apple is planning to replace the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with two separate pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts that will house the TrueDepth camera system hardware...
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones.
The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Update: Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has since corroborated this rumor, saying the cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro will look like "one wide pill." It's been almost 12 months since rumors first suggested that Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. While this design detail has since been corroborate...
A photo allegedly showing a sticker tab to seal an Apple product box appears to confirm the "iPhone 14" name for the company's upcoming 2022 iPhone series. The photo was highlighted by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo. The validity of the image can't be confirmed, but it's not unusual to see images of iPhone packaging surfacing in the...
Apple has completed work on the first version of iOS 16, even though it is not yet publicly available, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent report, Gurman said that Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 a couple of weeks ago. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will...