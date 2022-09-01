LaCie's Newly Designed Mobile Hard Drives Provide Up to 5TB of Storage

Seagate brand LaCie has announced two new mobile hard drives, the LaCie Mobile Drive and LaCie Mobile Drive Secure, offering Mac and iPad users up to 5TB of portable capacity.



Encased in an all-new design by Neil Poulton, each drive is made of strong aluminum and features one-click automatic backup, as well as a 130 MB/s transfer rate through USB-C, while the Secure variant includes hardware encryption and a lock/unlock feature.

The LaCie Mobile Drives come pre-loaded with LaCie Toolkit software for on-demand and scheduled backups, and a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan is included. Both devices also include a three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery.



The LaCie Mobile Drive costs $74.99 (1TB), $99.99 (2TB), and $144.99 (4TB), while the LaCie Mobile Drive Secure is priced at $99.99 (2TB), $144.99 (4TB), and $164.99 (5TB). Both drives will be available from online resellers later this month.