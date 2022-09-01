LaCie's Newly Designed Mobile Hard Drives Provide Up to 5TB of Storage

Seagate brand LaCie has announced two new mobile hard drives, the LaCie Mobile Drive and LaCie Mobile Drive Secure, offering Mac and iPad users up to 5TB of portable capacity.
Encased in an all-new design by Neil Poulton, each drive is made of strong aluminum and features one-click automatic backup, as well as a 130 MB/s transfer rate through USB-C, while the Secure variant includes hardware encryption and a lock/unlock feature.
The LaCie Mobile Drives come pre-loaded with LaCie Toolkit software for on-demand and scheduled backups, and a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan is included. Both devices also include a three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery.
The LaCie Mobile Drive costs $74.99 (1TB), $99.99 (2TB), and $144.99 (4TB), while the LaCie Mobile Drive Secure is priced at $99.99 (2TB), $144.99 (4TB), and $164.99 (5TB). Both drives will be available from online resellers later this month.
Amazon is kicking off this week with new all-time low prices on a few models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. These sales offer up to $400 off Apple's MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes.
14-inch MacBook Pro
For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, only the 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00.