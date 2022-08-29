When to Expect the Next MacBook Pro, iMac, and Other Macs to Launch

Apple's two-year transition from Intel processors to its own custom-designed chips in Macs is nearly complete. The only remaining Intel-based Macs that Apple sells are a higher-priced Mac mini configuration and the Mac Pro tower, and both of those models are expected to be updated with M2 series chips by the end of the year.



Based on the latest rumors, we've outlined when to expect new models of every Mac in Apple's lineup and which chips they are expected to be powered by. For more information and purchase recommendations, consult the MacRumors Buyer's Guide.



MacBook Air

When was the current model released? July 2022

July 2022 What chip is in the current model? M2 chip

M2 chip When to expect a new model? The second half of 2023

The second half of 2023 What chip to expect for new model? M3 chip

M3 chip Major design changes for new model? Unlikely, but a larger 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to launch alongside the existing 13-inch model

Apple updated the MacBook Air in July 2022 with the M2 chip, a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, a notch, flatter edges, and new Starlight and Midnight color options. The notebook features MagSafe charging, an upgraded 1080p camera, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones, four speakers, and more.

Rumors suggest that a new MacBook Air with an M3 chip will be released in 2023 as one of Apple's first Macs with a 3nm chip. In addition to a new 13-inch MacBook Air, Apple reportedly plans to release an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air.



13-inch MacBook Pro

When was the current model released? June 2022

June 2022 What chip is in the current model? M2 chip

M2 chip When to expect a new model? The second half of 2023

The second half of 2023 What chip to expect for new model? M3 chip

M3 chip Major design changes for new model? Unclear. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the last Mac that Apple sells with a Touch Bar

Released in June 2022, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro features the same design as the previous model, with the only notable change being the addition of the M2 chip. Another spec bump to the M3 chip is expected in June 2023 or later.



14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

When were the current models released? October 2021

October 2021 What chips are in the current models? M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

M1 Pro and M1 Max chips When to expect new models? October 2022 likely, but possibly the first half of 2023

October 2022 likely, but possibly the first half of 2023 What chips to expect for new models? M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

M2 Pro and M2 Max chips Major design changes for new models? Unlikely, as the larger MacBook Pro models received a significant redesign with extra ports and more in 2021

Apple's next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are "well into development and testing," and planned for release "as early as this fall," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As usual in recent years, Gurman said the timeframe could be pushed back due to supply chain disruptions or other factors.

While some reports suggested that the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips may be Apple's first 3nm chips, it looks increasingly likely that the chips will remain 5nm. The chips would still have modest performance improvements over the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and increased GPU core counts and unified memory (RAM) are also likely.



iMac

When was the current model released? May 2021

May 2021 What chip is in the current model? M1 chip

M1 chip When to expect a new model? 2023

2023 What chip to expect for new model? M3 chip

M3 chip Major design changes for new model? Unlikely, as the iMac received a significant redesign with an ultra-thin colorful enclosure in 2021

Apple released the colorful 24-inch iMac with an M1 chip in May 2021. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to skip an M2 version of the iMac and will instead release a model with an M3 chip at some point in 2023.

Gurman also believes that Apple eventually plans to release a larger iMac to replace the discontinued 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro models.



Mac mini

When was the current model released? November 2020

November 2020 What chip is in the current model? M1 chip

M1 chip When to expect a new model? October 2022 likely

October 2022 likely What chips to expect for new models? M2 chip

M2 chip Major design changes for new model? Unlikely

Apple released the Mac mini with an M1 chip as one of its first three Apple silicon Macs in November 2020. Nearly two years later, a new version of the base model Mac mini with an M2 chip is rumored to be on the horizon.



Mac mini (Intel)

When was the current model released? October 2018

October 2018 What chip is in the current model? Intel's eighth-generation Core i5 or Core i7

Intel's eighth-generation Core i5 or Core i7 When to expect a new model? October 2022 likely

October 2022 likely What chip to expect for new model? M2 Pro chip

M2 Pro chip Major design changes for new model? Unlikely

Apple still sells a higher-priced Mac mini configuration with Intel processors, but rumors suggest it will be replaced with a model with an M2 Pro chip soon. It remains to be seen if the higher-end Mac mini remains available in Space Gray, as Apple dropped that color option for the standard Mac mini when it was updated with the M1 chip.



Mac Studio

When was the current model released? March 2022

March 2022 What chips are in the current model? M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips

M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips When to expect a new model? Unknown

Unknown What chip to expect for new model? M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips?

M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips? Major design changes for new model? Unlikely

As a first-generation product, the future of the Mac Studio remains to be seen. There is no clear timeframe for when the Mac Studio might be updated, but if it is, it would be reasonable to expect a spec bump with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.



Mac Pro

When was the current model released? December 2019

December 2019 What chips are in the current model? Intel Xeon W processors

Intel Xeon W processors When to expect a new model? By the end of 2022

By the end of 2022 What chips to expect for new model? M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips

M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips Major design changes for new model? Potentially. The new Mac Pro with Apple silicon could be smaller at a minimum

At its March 2022 event, Apple teased the launch of a Mac Pro with Apple silicon, saying "that's for another day." According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release a new Mac Pro with M2 Ultra and "M2 Extreme" chips, and it's very likely that the computer will be released by the end of 2022, completing Apple's move away from Intel.