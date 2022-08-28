New MacBook Pros With M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips Now 'Well Into Development'
Apple's next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are "well into development and testing," and there is still a chance the notebooks will be released later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his "Power On" newsletter today, Gurman said Apple plans to release the new MacBook Pro models "as early as this fall," but as usual, he said there is a chance the timeframe is pushed back due to supply chain disruptions or other factors. Mass production of the notebooks will begin in the fourth quarter, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
While some reports suggested that the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips may be Apple's first 3nm chips, it looks increasingly likely that the chips will remain 5nm. The chips would still have performance improvements over the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as Apple is expected to move from TSMC's standard 5nm process "N5" to its more advanced 5nm process known as "N5P."
Like the standard M2 chip, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips would likely also have increased GPU core counts and RAM compared to their M1 equivalents.
No major design changes have been rumored for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is unsurprising given that the notebooks launched with an all-new design in October 2021. The redesigned included the return of ports like MagSafe and HDMI, while a notch was added to the display for an upgraded 1080p camera and thinner bezels.
Rumors suggest a new Mac mini with an M2 Pro chip might be released this year as well, along with a new Mac Pro tower with M2 Ultra and "M2 Extreme" chips.
