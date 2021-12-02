Macs With 'M3' Chips Expected to Use TSMC's 3nm Chip Technology With Test Production Reportedly Underway
Apple's chipmaking partner TSMC has kicked off pilot production of chips built on its 3nm process, known as N3, according to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes.
The report, citing unnamed industry sources, claims that TSMC will move the process to volume production by the fourth quarter of 2022 and start shipping 3nm chips to customers like Apple and Intel in the first quarter of 2023.
As usual, this process advancement should allow for performance and power efficiency improvements, which can lead to faster speeds and/or longer battery life on future iPhones and Macs. The first series of Apple silicon Macs powered by M1 chips already deliver industry-leading performance per watt while running impressively quiet and cool.
The first Apple devices with 3nm chips will likely debut in 2023, including iPhone 15 models with an A17 chip and Apple silicon Macs with M3 chips — all names are tentative. The Information's Wayne Ma last month reported that some of the M3 chips will have up to four dies, which the report said could translate into those chips having up to a 40-core CPU, compared to the 8-core M1 chip and 10-core M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.
In the meantime, Macs with M2 chips and iPhone 14 models are expected to use chips based on TSMC's N4 process, which is another iteration of its 5nm process.
Top Rated Comments
I’m planning on getting a MacBook Air to use as my computer for when I travel and will definitely hold out to get an M3 now
I’m using the new M1 iMac as my main computer and it’s so much faster than my Intel iMac
Pretty sure we’re going to see a very similar rollout as we have with the M1.
November 2020: M1 introduced in the low-end products.
April 2021: M1 expanded to more mid range products.
October 2021: M1pro and max introduced for higher end products.
First half of 2022: M1 brought to the highest end desktops.
I expect the same to happen with the M2 next year, introduced in the new colorful MacBook first, then a couple months later brought to the mid range, then throughout 2023 brought to the higher end products.
M3 as well, introduced in the lower end products in late 2023, spread to the rest throughout 2024.
So we still have a while