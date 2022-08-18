3nm M2 Pro Chip for MacBook Pro Reportedly Entering Production Later This Year

by

TSMC will begin production of 3nm chips for Apple by the end of 2022, according to a report this week from Taiwan's Commercial Times. A separate report from the publication claimed that TSMC will begin mass production of 3nm chips in September.

M2 Pro and Max Feature
The report, citing industry insiders, claims that the M2 Pro chip may be the first to use TSMC's advanced 3nm process. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously claimed that Apple plans to use the M2 Pro chip in the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and a high-end Mac mini, which could be announced later this year or in the first half of next year.

Apple's A17 Bionic chip for next year's iPhone 15 Pro models and the M3 chip, suitable for future MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models, will also be manufactured based on TSMC's 3nm process, according to the Commercial Times.

DigiTimes also previously reported that TSMC would begin volume production of 3nm chips for Apple in the second half of 2022, including the M2 Pro chip.

Apple products transitioning from TSMC's 5nm process to 3nm process would naturally result in faster performance and improved power efficiency for future Macs and iPhones, which could contribute to longer battery life. Apple is nearly finished its two-year transition away from Intel processors in the Mac, with only the high-end Mac mini and the Mac Pro tower yet to switch over to Apple silicon chips.

Top Rated Comments

iAFC Avatar
iAFC
46 minutes ago at 07:45 am
That's the one I'm waiting for, in a purple iMac hopefully!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
34 minutes ago at 07:56 am

No no, some user here, said to forget any 3nm until later next year 2023
I think even the M2 Max will be under 3nm, not just the M2 pro
TSMC CEO said not to expect revenue from 3nm until 2023, which means it won’t ship to customers until then. The wafer cycle time is more than 3 months, so even if TSMC started today, they wouldn’t be able to ship packaged and tested chips until next year.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
38 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Nice to see it is on track. That's always great news.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
33 minutes ago at 07:58 am

Are the chips really called M2 Pro and M2 Max?? ?‍?
Exactly What else do you expect them to be called?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jcarcinogen Avatar
jcarcinogen
22 minutes ago at 08:08 am
If the m2 pro is an enhanced m2 then it seems unlikely that they would use an entirely different manufacturing process... but that's just using common sense.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ilikewhey Avatar
ilikewhey
18 minutes ago at 08:12 am

Read again. Even though the title says "Later this year" they literally say September. Could be ready for late October/early November launch.
lol you read it again, from production begin to getting a good yield from the wafer takes much more than a month.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
